Venice Tragedy: Tragic Coach Crash Spotlights Italy’s Aging Road Infrastructure

The recent coach crash near Venice, Italy, has claimed the lives of 21 tourists and sparked a heated debate about the state of the country’s road infrastructure. Among the victims were individuals from different nationalities, including nine Ukrainians, a German toddler, and a pregnant Croatian woman on her honeymoon. The crash, deemed the second deadliest in Italy over the past decade, also took the lives of a Romanian family of four, a Portuguese couple in their mid-50s, two Germans, a South African woman, and the Italian driver. Five children, with the youngest being just 15 months old, tragically lost their lives. Fifteen individuals, including three children, were admitted to the hospital, and five remain in critical condition.

The victims, Antonela Perkovic and Marko Bakovic from Croatia, were newlyweds on a road trip for their honeymoon, with Venice being their final destination after visiting Rome, Florence, and Bologna. Tragically, Antonela, who was six months pregnant, lost her life, while Marko sustained injuries.

The fatal incident occurred as the electric-powered bus, carrying all 38 passengers, was traveling from central Venice to the Hu camping park in Marghera. The bus crashed through a guardrail and railing on an overpass, hurtling 15 meters downward and igniting in flames near a train line at Mestre station.

The leading theory points to the driver, Alberto Rizzotto, who had an impeccable record, either making a hazardous maneuver or falling ill. According to Venice prosecutor Bruno Cherchi, there were no signs of braking or contact with other vehicles. Witnesses reported that the bus had been traveling at a slow speed along the guardrail before veering off the overpass. However, it is important to note that the initial uphill section of the road would not have allowed for high speeds.

The investigation centers around the guardrail, with suggestions that a two-meter “hole” in the rusting barrier could have contributed to the tragedy. Domenico Musicco, the head of an association for road accident victims, highlighted that the guardrail was outdated and violated regulations by having an interruption. He emphasized that implementing newer generation barriers could have potentially prevented the accident. However, the installation of New Jersey concrete barriers on that particular road had faced significant delays due to bureaucratic red tape and inefficiency.

Renato Boraso, Venice’s councillor for transport, dismissed claims that the guardrail was at fault, arguing that the “hole” was an intentional security and service opening in the original design. Matteo Salvini, Italy’s transport minister, shifted the blame from the guardrail to the electric battery and methane gas that powered the bus.

The tragedy has brought attention to Italy’s aging road infrastructure and its lack of maintenance. Domenico Musicco drew parallels to the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa in 2018, which claimed 43 lives, asserting that Italian roads, in general, suffer from neglect and require significant improvements.

Carlo Sorgi, a retired magistrate, echoed these concerns, highlighting that the poorly maintained guardrail exemplified wider issues with road maintenance in Italy. While some funds from the Covid recovery fund are designated for roadworks, Sorgi emphasized the chronic problem of slowness and bureaucracy in the country.

