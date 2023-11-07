Bus Plummets Off Overpass: Tragedy Strikes Venice

In a devastating incident that shook the mainland Mestre district of Venice, a bus crashed through guardrails and plummeted nearly 100 feet off an overpass on Tuesday evening. The accident resulted in the loss of 21 lives, with several others sustaining injuries.

The scene that unfolded was nothing short of apocalyptic, leaving onlookers at a loss for words. The bus, which also caught fire upon impact, lay overturned and partly crushed near a nearby railway, emitting a haunting plume of smoke. The photos captured the true extent of the horror that had unfolded.

Emergency responders, including brave firefighters, quickly arrived at the crash site. Flashlights pierced through the darkness as they climbed into the mangled vehicle using ladders, their urgent actions guided by the blaring alarms and the overhead helicopter. In the midst of chaos, victims were carefully carried away to receive the necessary medical attention.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, in an expression of deep grief, declared a state of mourning across the entire city. His words on the social media platform X were a testament to the magnitude of the tragedy that had unfolded in their midst.

As the news spread, messages of condolence and support poured in from the country’s top leaders. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her deepest condolences to the victims and ensured that she was in constant communication with the officials in Venice. Italian President Sergio Mattarella personally contacted the mayor to express his sympathies for the “very serious tragedy.”

While the cause of the crash remains unclear, the incident brings back haunting memories of the Genoa bridge collapse in 2018. The collapse, which occurred during heavy rain, claimed the lives of 43 individuals as vehicles plunged nearly 150 feet. It was later revealed that the tragedy was a result of deteriorating infrastructure, with charges of manslaughter and compromising transport safety filed against those responsible.

Today, as the mainland Mestre district of Venice mourns the loss of 21 lives, the focus remains on investigating the cause of this distressing accident and ensuring that such incidents do not recur in the future.