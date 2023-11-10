Venezuela’s Presidential Primary Results Suspended by Supreme Court

CARACAS, Oct 30 – In a surprising move, Venezuela’s Supreme Justice Tribunal announced on Monday the suspension of the results of the opposition presidential primary that took place earlier this month. This decision comes despite the electoral deal reached between the government and the opposition, which granted each side the ability to select their candidate.

The United States, which recently eased some sanctions in exchange for the electoral deal, may not take this news lightly. The U.S. State Department has made it clear that sanctions will be re-imposed if President Nicolas Maduro’s government fails to meet the agreed-upon conditions by the end of November.

The decision to suspend the primary results was made in response to an ongoing investigation by the attorney general’s office into electoral violations, financial crimes, and conspiracy related to the primary. Members of the organizing commission for the primary are currently being interviewed by prosecutors.

Opposition leaders, including the primary’s winner Maria Corina Machado, have been vocal about the transparency and fairness of the October 22 vote. However, the government has consistently claimed fraud, despite the fact that the vote was organized without state assistance and saw over 2.3 million voters participating.

The Maduro government and the opposition had signed an electoral deal in Barbados, which included provisions for international observers and the freedom for each side to choose their candidate according to internal rules. The U.S. State Department has urged Maduro and his representatives to honor their commitments under this agreement.

The suspension of the primary results was initiated by lawmaker Jose Brito, who is not affiliated with any of the participating parties. The court granted his request for preventative protection, leading to the suspension of all phases of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Commission.

The commission has been instructed to provide all relevant documents, including those related to its creation, candidate registration, voting records, and other administrative records. Additionally, the commission must account for the participation of candidates like Machado, who is currently barred from holding public office.

Lawyer and university professor Jose Vicente Haro explained that the tribunal’s decision temporarily halts the primary until a final ruling is reached. Some observers have suggested that opposition parties should simply reaffirm Machado as their unity candidate, rendering any ruling on the contest irrelevant.

The suspension of the primary results raises questions about the future of Venezuela’s presidential election and the participation of opposition candidates. As the political situation continues to develop, the consequences of this decision will undoubtedly shape the country’s path forward.

