Venezuela’s President Declares New Territory Amidst Controversy

Venezuela’s president has taken a bold step by declaring the creation of a new state called “Guayana Esequiba.” This move comes after a controversial referendum in which Venezuelan voters approved the annexation of land from neighboring Guyana.

The disputed area, known as the Essequibo region, is densely forested and rich in oil. It makes up about two-thirds of Guyana’s national territory. Despite an international ruling in 1899 that set the current boundaries, Venezuela has long disputed this land.

Guyana views this declaration as a significant threat to their sovereignty and has called it a step towards annexation. They characterize it as an “existential threat.”

President Nicolás Maduro presented a “new map” of Venezuela during a legislative meeting, showcasing the disputed territory. He announced that all residents from the region would be granted Venezuelan nationality, and the map would be distributed throughout schools and public buildings in the country.

President Maduro also signed a “presidential decree” establishing the “High Commission for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba.” This commission aims to oversee the region’s defense and development.

As part of these measures, oil, gas, and mining exploration licenses have been approved. The state oil company PDVSA has been directed to create a special department, “PDVSA-Esequibo,” to manage activities in the region, which are set to begin immediately.

Additionally, President Maduro requested legislators to draft a law prohibiting the hiring of companies that have worked with Guyana in disputed water areas. Existing companies in the region have been given three months to leave.

To further facilitate the attribution of Venezuelan nationality, a census will be conducted among residents of the disputed territory.

The United States, represented by spokesperson Matthew Miller from the State Department, reiterated their support for a peaceful resolution of the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. Miller emphasized that the 1899 international ruling should be respected unless the parties reach a new agreement or a competent legal body decides otherwise.

Guyana has been undergoing rapid transformation since the discovery of oil off its coast in 2015, with significant government oil revenue fueling infrastructure projects. The country is poised to surpass Venezuela as a major oil producer and become the world’s highest per capita oil producer.

This dispute over land has been a source of concern, with some experts drawing comparisons to other international conflicts. Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo referenced Crimea and stressed the need to protect their country. Joint training exercises with US military officials have been discussed as part of this effort.

In the midst of a challenging re-election campaign, President Maduro can gain politically from the outcome of this referendum. This move allows him to rally support by wrapping himself in the flag and positioning himself as a defender of Venezuelan territory.

It is important to closely monitor how this declaration and subsequent actions will impact the region and international relations moving forward.

