Residents of Guyana’s Essequibo Region Anxiously Await Resolution to Territory Dispute

In the remote village of Surama in Guyana, a group gathered for a community event celebrating the abundance of the harvest. Amidst the singing of hymns and the joyful bidding on fruits and vegetables, there was an underlying sense of unease. The residents of Surama and other areas in Guyana’s Essequibo region face an uncertain future as Venezuela plans a referendum to determine the fate of this disputed territory.

The Essequibo region, larger in size than Greece and rich in oil and minerals, has been claimed by Venezuela for many years. The upcoming vote aims to decide whether Essequibo should be turned into a Venezuelan state. The implications of this decision, both practical and legal, remain unclear. However, the mere prospect of the referendum has left residents on edge, fearing the potential consequences to their peaceful way of life.

Guyana views the referendum as an act of annexation and sought intervention from the International Court of Justice. Although a decision is pending, Venezuela remains determined to proceed with the election. With two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass at stake, the disputed border decided by international arbitrators in 1899 is once again under scrutiny. Venezuela’s heightened interest in the territory was sparked by the discovery of oil off the Essequibo coast in 2015.

The dispute has fueled frustration among the predominantly Indigenous population of the region, who feel neglected by Guyana’s government. Misinformation and confusion spread through social media have further compounded their concerns. Indigenous leader Michael Williams expressed a sense of abandonment, stating, “Nobody is here to tell us, ‘These are the issues. This may come. Let us prepare for it. We are negotiating. We hope for the best.’ Nobody is coming to tell us that.”

The Venezuelan government claims that the 1899 boundary decision was unfair, alleging a conspiracy by the Americans and Europeans. They argue that a 1966 agreement between the two countries rendered the original arbitration null and void. Guyana, however, maintains that the initial accord is legally binding and sought validation from the world court in 2018.

In the upcoming referendum, Venezuelan voters will have to decide whether they reject the 1899 boundary and support the 1966 agreement as the only valid solution. Although the specifics of how the Essequibo region would be integrated into Venezuela are unclear, lawmakers have suggested constitutional reforms and the inclusion of English as an official language.

Essequibo residents strongly identify with their Indigenous heritage and firmly believe that the territory rightfully belongs to Guyana. They are determined to protect their way of life and resist any disruption caused by the referendum. While the International Court of Justice is expected to issue a decision on Guyana’s request to halt parts of the vote, a final resolution to the broader border dispute is still years away.

As the future of the Essequibo region hangs in the balance, one question lingers: Why would Venezuela want to take away something that rightfully belongs to the people of Guyana?