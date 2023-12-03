Venezuelans Participate in Referendum to Determine Ownership of Disputed Territory with Guyana

Caracas, Venezuela – In an ongoing effort to resolve a territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana, Venezuelans are casting their votes in a landmark referendum. The referendum aims to determine the future of the contested territory known as Essequibo, which Venezuela claims was unjustly taken during border negotiations over a century ago. While Guyana perceives the referendum as a step towards annexation, the outcome of the vote remains uncertain and has left residents on edge.

The referendum poses five critical questions to Venezuelans, including whether they support establishing a new state in Essequibo, granting citizenship to existing and future residents of the area, and rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations’ top court in settling the dispute. President Nicolás Maduro expressed his belief that the referendum presents an opportunity to resolve a historic dispossession through constitutional, peaceful, and democratic means.

In a recent verdict, the International Court of Justice ordered Venezuela not to take any actions that would alter Guyana’s control over Essequibo. However, the ruling did not explicitly prohibit the Venezuelan government from proceeding with the referendum. The court president noted that Venezuela’s statements and military actions suggest an intention to gain control over the disputed territory, further complicating the legal and practical implications of the vote.

Essequibo, spanning an area of 61,600 square miles (159,500 square kilometers), accounts for roughly two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and shares borders with Brazil. It is a resource-rich region, known for its abundance of minerals, and offers access to the Atlantic where significant oil reserves were discovered in 2015. Consequently, Venezuela has taken a keen interest in the area.

As Venezuelans cast their votes, the government has emphasized the referendum’s patriotic significance and frequently associated it with support for President Maduro. In the lead-up to the referendum, officials held a mock vote without disclosing participation figures or results. Venezuela has long claimed Essequibo as its own, tracing its historical ownership back to the Spanish colonial period. It has consistently disputed the border established by international arbitrators in 1899, when Guyana was still a British colony.

The boundary between Venezuela and Guyana was decided by a panel consisting of arbitrators from Britain, Russia, and the United States. Notably, the U.S. represented Venezuela on the panel due to the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Britain. Venezuelan officials contend that the land was unfairly taken from them, attributing it to collusion between Americans and Europeans. They argue that a 1966 agreement, intended to resolve the dispute, renders the original arbitration null and void. However, Guyana maintains that the initial accord remains legally binding and has asked the International Court of Justice to validate it. Nevertheless, a ruling on the matter is anticipated to take several years.

As Venezuelans navigate this crucial referendum, Maduro and his allies are urging citizens to vote “yes” to all five questions. The outcome of this vote will likely have far-reaching consequences for the future of the disputed territory and the overall relationship between Venezuela and Guyana.

