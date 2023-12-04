Venezuela Asserts Territorial Claim in Referendum, Igniting Tensions with Guyana

Venezuelans have voted to assert sovereignty over a large portion of their oil-rich neighbor, Guyana, intensifying an ongoing territorial dispute between the two nations. The referendum posed the question of whether a new state should be established in the contested area known as the Essequibo. While the official number of voters has not been specified, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council reported counting over 10.5 million votes.

The Essequibo region spans a massive 61,600 square miles, accounting for two-thirds of Guyana and holding significant oil reserves off its coast. The dispute between the two countries has heightened since 2015, following oil exploration activities by ExxonMobil and other companies. Venezuela claims that Guyana has no authority to grant oil concessions in the disputed maritime areas. Furthermore, President Nicolas Maduro’s government faces international pressure to ensure transparent elections in 2024.

The territorial conflict over Essequibo dates back more than a century. In 1899, an international tribunal awarded the territory to Britain when Guyana was under colonial rule. However, Venezuela has consistently disputed this decision and accused Guyana, the United States, and oil companies of engaging in “legal colonialism” to seize Venezuelan territory. In response, Guyana sought the intervention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, affirming the legality and binding nature of the arbitration agreement.

The referendum also included other questions, such as granting citizenship to current and future residents of the region and rejecting the jurisdiction of the ICJ over the territorial dispute. The enforcement of the referendum results by Maduro’s government remains uncertain.

Despite the referendum, financial markets have yet to react significantly, as there have been no disruptions to oil supply. However, the actions taken by Venezuela are unlikely to improve relations with the United States, which is crucial for its own oil production. In 2019, the U.S. imposed oil export sanctions on Venezuela as a response to what it deemed to be a fraudulent election in 2018.

The situation raises concerns that the crude oil market has not fully priced in the risks associated with the ongoing territorial dispute. Experts suggest that if Venezuela were to attack Guyana, the U.S. would likely come to Guyana’s defense, similar to the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

