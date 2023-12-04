Venezuela Holds Referendum on Border Dispute with Guyana

BRAVESOURCE/CARISGEORGE, 3 DECEMBER – Venezuelans are participating in a significant referendum today to express their stance on a long-standing border dispute with Guyana. The referendum, supported by President Nicolas Maduro’s government, aims to address the ownership of a potentially oil-rich region near the Esequibo river that both countries claim as their own.

This five-question referendum includes one crucial question rejecting the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in deciding the territorial dispute. The court had previously stated that it holds jurisdiction over the matter, but a final ruling may take years to be issued. Venezuela has insisted that both countries should engage in bilateral negotiations to resolve the issue.

The referendum has been viewed by some political and security analysts as a demonstration of Maduro’s power and a test of support for his government leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Although the court’s ruling did not explicitly forbid the vote, it did order Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that could alter the current status quo.

Maduro has encouraged voters to approve the referendum, emphasizing the importance of a united voice for Venezuela. He stated, “Let’s hope the people speak, speak strong and speak clearly,” while also urging for renewed discussions with Guyana based on the Geneva agreement.

The disputed territory spans approximately 160,000 square kilometers, mostly dense jungle. Venezuela recently revived its claim over the region due to the discovery of offshore oil and gas reserves. Maduro’s government seeks to demonstrate strength to Guyana and explore potential development opportunities in the area.

The referendum has not faced significant opposition in Venezuela, and political analysts predict that voters will approve the proposal. Since the vote is consultative, there is no minimum number of votes required for its approval.

The referendum is taking place at over 11,000 voting centers across Venezuela, but initial reports indicate low turnout. In response to this, authorities have extended the voting period by two hours. Some citizens, like 80-year-old retiree Carmen Pereira, feel it is their duty to defend the nation and maintain control over the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, observers have raised concerns that Maduro’s government is using the referendum to test its electoral machinery ahead of the 2024 election. Security analysts also speculate that the president may be creating a scenario of conflict to potentially suspend the election if the opposition joins forces and gains widespread participation.

The referendum has stirred anxiety in Guyana, prompting the government to call for calm among its citizens. However, the recent ICJ ruling on Friday provided some relief for some in Guyana, who welcomed the decision.

As tensions rise, neighboring Brazil has announced heightened defensive actions along its northern border in response to the territorial dispute.

FAQ

1. What is the referendum about?

The referendum aims to determine Venezuelans’ stance on the long-running border dispute with Guyana over a potentially oil-rich region near the Esequibo river.

2. What is the International Court of Justice (ICJ)?

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and settles disputes between states.

3. What is the outcome of the referendum?

The outcome of the referendum is consultative, meaning it serves as an expression of opinion rather than a binding decision. There is no minimum number of votes required for its approval.

4. Why is Maduro supporting the referendum?

President Nicolas Maduro sees the referendum as an opportunity to demonstrate strength and test his government’s support ahead of the planned 2024 presidential election.

5. What is the main point of contention in the border dispute?

The main point of contention is the ownership of a 160,000 square kilometer region that is primarily dense jungle and is believed to contain valuable oil and gas reserves.