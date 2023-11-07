Venezuelans Vote in Primary, Turnout Higher Than Expected

Venezuelans turned out in higher-than-expected numbers on Sunday to participate in a primary election to choose a unity opposition candidate to run against President Nicolas Maduro in next year’s probable re-election bid. The primary was organized without state help and faced some technical challenges, including a blocked server that delayed the vote count. However, the commission overseeing the election assured the public that contingency measures were in place, and initial results would be announced once a representative portion of votes had been counted.

Despite logistical difficulties, such as polling place relocations and transportation problems, Venezuelans were determined to exercise their right to vote. Melissa Diaz, a housewife who faced gasoline shortages, said, “We’ve lost a whole day, but even if we had to walk or cycle, we were coming to vote.” The primary featured ten candidates, with Maria Corina Machado leading in the polls. However, Machado, along with two other former rivals, is currently barred from public office due to her support of sanctions against Maduro’s government. This poses a challenge for Machado’s eligibility in the general election, even if she wins the primary.

The primary election took place amidst promises by the United States to reimpose sanctions if the Venezuelan government does not lift bans on certain opposition figures. The U.S. has set a deadline for Maduro to rescind the bans and release political prisoners. While some opposition members are skeptical of Maduro’s commitment to the deal, the opposition and government have agreed on election guarantees, including the presence of international observers.

The high turnout in the primary demonstrated Venezuelans’ desire for change and hope for a resolution to the economic crisis that has plagued the country. As one voter, Rosimar Gonzalez, aptly put it, “If you buy diapers you don’t buy food, so I buy food and not diapers. We have to change presidents.” With millions of eligible Venezuelan voters living abroad, their participation in this important election shows the global impact of Venezuela’s political situation.

The outcome of the primary will have significant implications for the opposition’s chances in the general election. Whether Machado will be able to register as a candidate and how the opposition will respond to her ineligibility remain uncertain. Regardless, Venezuelans have made their voices heard and demonstrated their commitment to shaping the future of their country through democratic means.