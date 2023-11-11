Record-Breaking Increase in Venezuelan Border Crossings Highlights Shifting Migration Patterns

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuelans have surpassed Mexicans as the largest group of nationals arrested for illegally crossing the US southern border. This marks the first time on record that Venezuelans have outnumbered Mexicans in this regard, according to the latest monthly report released by US Customs and Border Protection.

During September 2023, there were a total of 218,763 encounters of individuals from various nationalities along the southwest border, representing a significant 21% increase from the previous month of August, which saw 181,084 apprehensions. Among these encounters, Venezuelans accounted for 54,833 arrests, more than double the number from the previous month (22,090) and significantly surpassing the previous monthly high of 33,749 arrests in September 2022.

For decades, Mexicans have comprised the majority of illegal border crossings, but recent years have witnessed a shift in migration patterns, with Central Americans leading the way. More recently, migrants from South America, Africa, and Asia have also been making their way to the US southern border. In September, Mexicans were arrested crossing the border 39,733 times, ranking second to Venezuelans. Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Colombians rounded out the top five nationalities recorded.

The Biden administration has responded to the influx of Venezuelans by offering temporary legal status to nearly 500,000 Venezuelans who were already in the United States by July 31. This move is coupled with a commitment to deport those who enter the country illegally after that date and fail to secure asylum. To facilitate this, the US government has initiated deportation flights to Venezuela, signaling a thaw in diplomatic relations with President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

In the face of these record-breaking numbers, the US Customs and Border Protection has increased resources and personnel at the border. Acting Commissioner Troy Miller emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the historic migration patterns in the hemisphere, which include preparing for direct repatriations to Venezuela.

While Venezuelan border crossings have garnered significant attention, it is worth noting that there have also been notable increases in encounters with Chinese and Russian nationals. In September, 4,042 encounters involved Chinese nationals, compared to just 2,379 in August 2023 and a mere 399 encounters in September 2022. Similarly, 1,779 encounters involved Russian nationals in September, down from 2,099 in August but higher than the 2,617 recorded in September 2022.

Overall, the number of encounters along the US-Mexico border for this year has reached nearly 2.5 million, with single adults accounting for around 1.5 million of those encounters. September comes close to the all-time high of 222,018 encounters recorded in December 2022. Moreover, government arrests for the fiscal year ending on September 30 exceeded 2 million for the second consecutive year, although there was a 7% decrease compared to the previous year.

In addition to land crossings, migration through other pathways has also surged. Approximately 43,000 migrants entered the US through land crossings with Mexico in September, utilizing the CBP One mobile app. Furthermore, over 265,000 individuals from countries such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela entered the US via airports after applying online with financial sponsors. Consequently, September witnessed a new all-time monthly high of 269,735 crossings, contributing to a new budget-year high of almost 2.5 million.

The Biden administration has recently proposed a $14 billion funding request for the border as part of a larger $106 billion spending package. Border officials have also made alarming discoveries, with 18 individuals arrested in September being on the FBI’s terror watchlist. This underscores the ongoing challenges faced at the southern border and highlights the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

