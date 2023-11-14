Record Number of Venezuelans Arrested for Illegal U.S. Border Crossings

San Diego witnessed a significant change in the dynamics of illegal border crossings as Venezuelans surpassed Mexicans for the first time in record numbers. In September alone, Border Patrol reported that Venezuelans were arrested a staggering 54,833 times after crossing from Mexico. This figure is more than double the number of arrests in August (22,090) and surpasses the previous monthly high of 33,749 arrests in September 2022.

However, it is important to note that arrests of all nationalities entering from Mexico totaled 218,763 in September, representing a 21% increase from August. This number is also approaching the all-time high of 222,018 arrests in December 2022.

The rise in Venezuelan border crossings can be attributed to the ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the country over the past decade. With more than 7 million people forced to leave Venezuela, many initially sought refuge in neighboring Latin American countries. However, in the past three years, an increasing number of Venezuelans have been making their way to the United States, settling in cities like New York and Chicago.

In response to the situation, the Biden administration recently granted temporary legal status to around 500,000 Venezuelans who were already in the United States as of July 31. However, the administration remains committed to deporting those who enter illegally after that date and do not qualify for asylum. As part of this diplomatic approach, deportation flights to Venezuela have commenced, signaling a thaw in relations with the government of Nicolás Maduro.

To address the surge in border crossings, the U.S. government has deployed additional resources and personnel. Troy Miller, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, acknowledged the need to engage with both domestic and foreign partners to tackle the historic migration from the hemisphere. Miller also highlighted preparations for direct repatriations to Venezuela as a means of enforcing consequences.

Traditionally, Mexicans constituted the majority of illegal border crossings, but over the past decade, the demographics have shifted. Central Americans have accounted for a significant portion of the flow, and more recently, individuals from South America, Africa, and Asia have entered the discussions.

Unsurprisingly, the latest numbers have become a talking point for Republicans and their presidential candidates in the upcoming elections. They aim to frame the border situation as a significant issue. Representative Mark Green of Tennessee, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies, emphasizing the ongoing crisis at the Southwest border.

Looking ahead, the Biden administration has proposed a $14 billion investment in border security as part of a broader $106 billion spending package. However, the administration maintains that any long-term solution to the border situation will require support from Congress.

In line with its approach, the administration has sought to strike a balance between offering new legal pathways for seeking asylum and imposing restrictions on those who do not comply with the rules.

In September, around 43,000 migrants entered the country through land crossings with Mexico using the CBP One mobile app. Since the launch of this online appointment system in January, the total number of migrants using this platform has reached nearly 278,000. Additionally, over 265,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela arrived at airports after applying online with financial sponsors.

When considering these legal pathways alongside illegal crossings, the number of border crossings in September hit an all-time monthly high of 269,735. This figure also signifies a new budget-year high of nearly 2.5 million crossings.