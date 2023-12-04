Venezuelans Assert Their Claim over Guyana in Referendum

Venezuelan electoral authorities have announced that a significant majority of voters in a recent nonbinding referendum have approved the nation’s territorial claim on a large portion of neighboring Guyana. This outcome is seen as a resounding victory for the Venezuelan government.

The referendum saw a high level of participation, with around half of Venezuela’s eligible voters taking part. The results have sparked concerns in Guyana and the wider region about Venezuela’s intentions regarding the disputed territory.

While the referendum is nonbinding and the people of Essequibo, the contested area, did not vote, both Venezuela and Guyana have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over the territory.

The Maduro government has stated that it does not seek to invade or annex the region, but tensions have been heightened due to Guyana’s recent oil exploration activities. The discovery of significant oil reserves has further complicated the situation.

The referendum covers various proposals, including the creation of a Venezuelan province called “Guyana Essequibo” and rejecting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the dispute.

Guyana maintains that the border was established during the British colonial era and has been confirmed by the ICJ, while Venezuela argues that the border should be determined by the natural course of the Essequibo River.

Despite the outcome of the referendum, it is unlikely that immediate changes will occur. However, this development highlights the ongoing tensions between the two nations and the importance of resolving the dispute in a peaceful and diplomatic manner.

