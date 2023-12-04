In an unexpected turn of events, Venezuelan voters have largely declined to participate in the recent referendum regarding the disputed Essequibo region. The government had hoped to garner public support for its claim to this territory, but voting stations across the country remained quiet, indicating a lack of interest from the majority of voters.

The low voter turnout has prompted accusations that the Venezuelan government may have falsified the results to save face. Guyanese officials, on the other hand, have expressed relief at the unexpectedly poor turnout. The disputed Essequibo region has been a source of contention between Venezuela and Guyana since Venezuela gained independence in 1811. Venezuela alleges that the borders were unjustly drawn, and the matter is currently being reviewed in the International Court of Justice.

The referendum included questions about ignoring international arbitrators, granting Venezuelan citizenship to Essequibo’s English-speaking inhabitants, and converting the territory into a new Venezuelan state. However, the lack of participation in the referendum suggests that the Venezuelan public is more concerned with pressing issues such as the economic collapse and mass migration rather than the territorial dispute.

While Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hailed the referendum as a success, critics argue that the government may have manipulated the results. The absence of independent reports of long queues or significant voter turnout raises doubts about the figures provided by the government. An image that circulated briefly showed an equal number of votes for each question, raising suspicion that the government tallied the number of votes rather than voters to maintain a positive perception.

As tensions have risen between Venezuela and Guyana, both countries have increased military activity along their borders. Brazil also deployed troops to its jungle frontier out of concern that the referendum could escalate into military action. However, the lack of public engagement in the vote has dampened fears of immediate conflict.

This unexpected turn of events poses a challenge for Maduro’s government as it prepares for upcoming presidential elections. Opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado is predicted to defeat Maduro if the elections are deemed free and fair. The United States has threatened to reimpose sanctions if Maduro does not allow for a fair election. With public support for the Essequibo claim dwindling, Maduro’s options are limited, and doubts arise about his ability to secure popular favor.

Overall, the rejection of the Essequibo referendum reflects growing frustration with Maduro’s government and its prioritization of territorial disputes over pressing issues affecting the Venezuelan people. As the country faces an economic crisis and widespread migration, voters are demanding solutions to these urgent problems rather than engaging in debates over disputed territories.

