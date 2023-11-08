María Corina Machado Leads Opposition Parties in Unity Primary for 2024 Presidential Election

Early results from a recent vote held by opposition parties in Venezuela to select a unity candidate for the 2024 presidential election reveal that María Corina Machado is in a strong lead, with 93% of the votes counted thus far. Although she is currently prohibited from holding office, Ms. Machado’s commanding position has put her ahead of the other nine candidates by a considerable margin. The winner of this primary will go on to challenge the government candidate in the upcoming election.

The primary, which allowed ordinary citizens to participate, was organized by a historically divided opposition aiming to rally behind a single contender. The governing PSUV party, on the other hand, has yet to announce its candidate, but it is widely expected to be President Nicolás Maduro, who has held power since 2013.

In the previous presidential election, most opposition parties boycotted the process due to the imprisonment or disqualification of their candidates. However, this time they have decided to participate, despite acknowledging the challenging circumstances they face. Although it remains uncertain whether the ban on María Corina Machado will be lifted before the election, significant pressure from the United States and other international observers has been placed on the Maduro government to reverse the ban.

The recent easing of some of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s oil and gas industry following an agreement between government and opposition representatives to monitor the 2024 election has created an important backdrop for this development. The deal stipulates that all candidates who meet the constitutional requirements will be permitted to register.

María Corina Machado’s position has been bolstered by the high turnout at the primary, which was organized by the opposition without the involvement of the National Electoral Council. Voters across Venezuela and in major cities abroad formed long queues to cast their ballots, creating an atmosphere of hope and celebration. Due to an internet server blockage, the vote count was delayed, but the initial results gave Machado a significant advantage, leading her to declare victory and express her commitment to a national alliance for the transformation of Venezuela.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the political landscape in Venezuela continues to evolve, with opposition parties seeking unity and a viable candidate to challenge President Maduro. The primary serves as an important milestone in this process, signaling the determination of the opposition to overcome divisions and rally behind María Corina Machado in the pursuit of political change. The lifting of the ban on her candidacy remains a critical issue that will shape the dynamics leading up to the election.