How New York City Organizations are Assisting Venezuelans with TPS Applications

New York City has become a hub for Venezuelan migrants seeking Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and several organizations are stepping up to assist them in their applications. The city’s Latino and immigration rights organizations have been providing a range of services, including legal and educational workshops and consultations.

Among the prominent groups involved in this work are the New York Immigration Coalition, the Hispanic Federation, and the New York Legal Assistance Group. These organizations, along with smaller ones like Project Rousseau, have been playing a crucial role in guiding Venezuelans through the TPS application process.

Project Rousseau, in particular, has already helped nearly 200 asylum-seekers, many of whom are from Venezuela, file their TPS applications. The organization is also planning to hold a TPS clinic later this month, with the goal of submitting 500 applications for about 100 families.

The recent TPS designation for Venezuelans has been hailed by Democrats as a way to promote independence and reduce reliance on city services. Jesús Aguais, the executive director of AID for AIDS, a group working with Venezuelan asylum-seekers, expressed optimism about the economic prospects for Venezuelans granted TPS. He stated that it would enable them to fill employment positions legally, contribute to the city’s tax system, and eventually transition out of the shelter system.

New York City officials are also taking steps to manage the influx of TPS applications. They plan to increase the number of TPS appointments processed daily and aim to assist all eligible Venezuelans by the end of the year.

While these efforts offer hope to many Venezuelans, challenges still persist. Niurka Meléndez, the director of Venezuelans and Immigrants Aid, highlighted the difficulty of finding stable housing despite TPS protections. Her organization conducts virtual workshops to educate migrants about legal pathways and provides valuable information to those preparing to come to the U.S.

Additionally, as deportations to Venezuela are set to resume, those who arrived in the U.S. after July are not eligible for TPS. Jodi Ziesemer, director of the immigrant protection unit at the New York Legal Assistance Group, advised that Venezuelans who recently arrived or plan to arrive without a visa may be vulnerable to deportation, unless they are in the process of applying for asylum or other protections.

Overall, the efforts of organizations in New York City are a lifeline for Venezuelans seeking TPS. By providing essential support and resources, they are helping Venezuelans navigate the complex immigration system and build better lives for themselves in the United States.