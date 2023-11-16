Venezuelan Arrivals along U.S. Southern Border Decline Significantly as Deportations Increase

The influx of Venezuelan migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has seen a dramatic decrease following the Biden administration’s implementation of deportation measures to send migrants back to Venezuela, a country struggling with a severe economic and humanitarian crisis. According to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published on Tuesday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 29,637 migrants from Venezuela who entered the U.S. without authorization in October, marking a 46% drop from the record high of 54,833 in September.

In early October, the Biden administration reached a deportation agreement with the Venezuelan government, which had previously resisted taking back its citizens. This agreement allowed for the deportation of individuals found to be ineligible for asylum or the temporary legal status offered to 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived before July 31. The first-ever deportation flight to Venezuela took place on October 18, followed by weekly deportation flights carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller noted that the decrease in Venezuelan arrivals along the southern border was particularly significant after the deportation flights began. He reported a 65% decrease in encounters between CBP and Venezuelans compared to the previous month. Overall illegal entries along the southern border also saw a decline, with Border Patrol apprehensions dropping 14% in October compared to September, reaching below 189,000.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did Venezuelan arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border drop?

The decline in Venezuelan arrivals can be attributed to the Biden administration’s initiation of deportation flights to Venezuela, as part of efforts to manage the unprecedented levels of Venezuelan migration to the U.S.

2. Has the situation in Venezuela changed?

No, despite the decrease in Venezuelan arrivals, the conditions in Venezuela, including extreme poverty, insecurity, and an authoritarian government, remain unchanged.

3. Are there any programs in place to address the migration of Venezuelans?

The Biden administration has created two programs to address the migration of Venezuelans. One allows a limited number of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly to the U.S. each month if sponsored by Americans. The other program enables migrants in Mexico to request an appointment through a phone app to be processed at an official border crossing.

While this drop in Venezuelan arrivals could be seen as a breakthrough moment in managing the migration crisis, experts caution that the trend may only be temporary. With Venezuela still facing severe economic challenges and a refugee-like population of over 7 million people, the long-term impact of the deportation measures remains to be seen.