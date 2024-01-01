Venezuela Announces Military Exercises as UK Warship Heads to Guyana’s Waters

Venezuela has set plans in motion for defensive military exercises in the Eastern Caribbean following the deployment of a British warship to the territorial waters of Guyana. President Nicolás Maduro, in a televised address, called for the mobilization of 6,000 Venezuelan troops, including air and naval forces, to carry out joint operations along the nation’s eastern coast near the border with Guyana. Maduro described the presence of the British ship HMS Trent as a direct threat to Venezuela, claiming it violates a recent agreement between the two South American countries.

Rather than resorting to violence, Maduro stressed the importance of diplomacy and peaceful resolution, while reiterating that Venezuela will not succumb to threats. The current tensions between Venezuela and Guyana revolve around a dispute over the Essequibo, a sparsely populated region with significant oil deposits off its shores, approximately the size of Florida.

Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo was rekindled through a referendum in December, prompting increased friction between the two nations. Although a nonviolent resolution was agreed upon during talks in St. Vincent, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali asserted his country’s right to collaborate with partners to defend themselves.

However, representatives from Guyana clarified that the arrival of the HMS Trent is a planned activity intended to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities. Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo emphasized that their actions pose no threat to Venezuela. HMS Trent, a patrol and rescue ship, has recently been involved in anti-drug trafficking operations off the West Coast of Africa. Equipped with 30 mm cannons, a landing pad for helicopters and drones, and the capacity to house up to 30 sailors and 18 marines, the ship’s visit to Guyana is proceeding as scheduled.

Regarding the historical context of the dispute, Venezuela asserts that it fell victim to a land theft conspiracy in 1899, when Guyana was still a British colony. At that time, arbitrators from Britain, Russia, and the United States determined the boundary. Representing Venezuela, the United States’ involvement stemmed from the severed diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Britain. Venezuelan officials argue that this decision was the result of collusion by Americans and Europeans to deprive their country of rightful land. Furthermore, they contend that a 1966 agreement between Venezuela, Britain, and the colony of British Guiana rendered the original arbitration null and void.

On the other hand, Guyana maintains that the initial accord remains legally binding. In 2018, Guyana sought a ruling from the United Nations’ top court to affirm the validity of the agreement, but a decision is not expected for several years. The recent resurgence of the century-old dispute can be attributed to the discovery of oil in Guyana.

