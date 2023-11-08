Venezuela Launches Massive Operation to Take Back Control of Notorious Prison

Venezuela has taken decisive action to reclaim one of its largest prisons, which had fallen under the control of a notorious criminal gang. The Tocorón prison in northern Venezuela had been dominated by the Tren de Aragua mega-gang for an extended period, allowing its members to roam freely within the facility. The gang had transformed the prison into a luxurious complex with amenities such as a pool, nightclub, and even a small zoo.

To address this dire situation, the Venezuelan government deployed 11,000 troops to regain control of the prison. The operation aimed to ensure the safety and security of both inmates and prison staff. A spokesperson for the government stated that the 6,000 prisoners would be transferred to other correctional facilities across the country.

The prison’s takeover has left many individuals, previously residing inside the prison as free residents, in a state of uncertainty. Distraught relatives gathered outside the prison expressed their worry about the fate of their loved ones and their own living arrangements. “I am anxiously waiting to hear where they are taking my husband,” said Gladys Hernández, one of the affected family members.

During the operation, security guards were seen removing motorcycles, televisions, and microwaves from the prison premises. This action served to dismantle the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by the gang members within the facility.

The Venezuelan Interior Ministry issued a statement through X, formerly known as Twitter, commending the efforts of the officers involved in the mission. They described the prison as a “hub of conspiracy and crime” that had now been dismantled.

The leader of the Tren de Aragua gang, Héctor Guerrero Flores, had been serving a 17-year sentence for murder and drug trafficking. Interestingly, Flores had wielded such influence that he could freely enter and exit the prison before eventually becoming a full-time inmate. These revelations highlight the extent of the challenges faced by the Venezuelan prison system in combatting criminal networks.

The government’s decisive action to reclaim the Tocorón prison raises hope for improved security and control within Venezuela’s correctional facilities. It also underscores the ongoing struggle the country faces in combating powerful criminal organizations operating within its borders.