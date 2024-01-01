Venezuela Maintains Troop Deployment until Departure of British Military Vessel from Guyana Waters

Venezuela announced on Saturday that it will continue to deploy approximately 6,000 troops until a British military vessel, which has been sent to neighboring Guyana, leaves the disputed waters off the coast of both nations. Speaking alongside military officers, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stated that the deployment is meant to protect national sovereignty.

The tensions between Venezuela and Guyana have been ongoing for several weeks, primarily centered around Venezuela’s renewed claim to a region in Guyana called Essequibo. This area, roughly the size of Florida, is known for its abundant oil and mineral resources, generating approximately $1 billion annually for Venezuela. The dispute arose due to the historical arguments about the border, with Venezuela contending that it was cheated out of the territory during negotiations led by European and American powers. On the other hand, Guyana maintains that the original agreement was legally binding and suggests that the International Court of Justice should resolve the issue.

The recent oil discoveries in Guyana have reignited the century-old dispute, further escalating the tensions between the two nations. Critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuse him of using this conflict as a distraction from internal turmoil and as a means to fuel nationalism ahead of next year’s presidential elections. Despite a tense meeting between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana, where both sides agreed not to resort to threats or force, they failed to find a resolution to the bitter dispute.

The arrival of the British Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent in Guyana on Friday intensified the situation. Venezuelan President Maduro deemed its presence a violation of the fragile agreement between the two countries, perceiving it as a threat to Venezuela. In response, he ordered Venezuela’s military, including air and naval forces, to conduct exercises near the disputed area. Maduro emphasized his commitment to diplomacy and peace while asserting that Venezuela will not tolerate any threats.

Guyana’s government, however, rejected Maduro’s claims, stating that the visit of HMS Trent was a planned activity aimed at enhancing their defense capabilities. They affirmed that the ship’s visit would proceed as scheduled. Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, reiterated that their actions pose no threat to Venezuela and that they have the right to work with partners to ensure the defense of their country. Despite Guyana’s smaller military presence, with only 3,000 soldiers, 200 sailors, and four patrol boats, compared to Venezuela’s approximately 235,000 active military personnel, they maintain that their intentions are peaceful.

