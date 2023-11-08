Venezuelan Government Retakes Control of Tocoron Penitentiary Center

The Venezuelan government has successfully reclaimed control of the Tocoron Penitentiary Center in Aragua state from criminal gangs. The prison, previously under the direct control of inmates belonging to the powerful transnational criminal gang ‘Tren de Aragua’, has long been a symbol of the government’s struggle to maintain law and order.

With an operation involving over 11,000 security personnel, including the Army and National Guard, the Venezuelan government swiftly regained control of the prison grounds. The Interior Minister, Remigio Ceballos, hailed the operation as a “complete success.” During a media tour of the prison, Ceballos announced that 80 high-ranking members of the Tren de Aragua gang had been apprehended by security forces.

Contrary to media reports, Ceballos denied any negotiation with gang leaders prior to the operation. He declared, “We have completely dismantled the leadership group of the so-called ‘Tren de Aragua’. They are gone.”

The prison’s conditions came to light during the visit by journalists, who discovered that inmates had constructed a swimming pool and several restaurants within the prison walls in recent years. Following the operation, authorities released images capturing the vast quantities of weapons seized from the inmates, including automatic rifles, machine guns, and ammunition.

While the Venezuelan Information Ministry claims that thousands of inmates have been transferred to other prisons, relatives of the inmates have expressed concerns. Many report being unable to contact their loved ones since the operation commenced. Claribel Rojas, the sister of an inmate from the Tocoron prison, voiced her distress, stating, “I haven’t heard anything since this whole thing started on Wednesday. I came yesterday and today, and nobody says anything.”

The Tocoron Penitentiary’s recapture marks a significant step forward for the Venezuelan government in its ongoing battle against criminal gangs operating within its prisons. With the Tren de Aragua’s influence spreading beyond Venezuela’s borders, this successful operation demonstrates the country’s determination to regain control and restore security within its correctional facilities.