Venezuelan voters have overwhelmingly approved a referendum called by President Nicolás Maduro’s government, supporting the country’s claim of sovereignty over a significant portion of neighboring Guyana. The referendum received more than 10.5 million votes, even though turnout at voting centers appeared to be low.

The disputed territory, known as Essequibo, makes up two-thirds of Guyana and is believed by Venezuela to have been stolen when the border was drawn over a century ago. However, Guyana views the referendum as a step towards annexation and is concerned about the implications of the vote.

The referendum asked voters to show their support for establishing a state in Essequibo, granting citizenship to current and future residents, and rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations’ top court in resolving the territorial disagreement between the two countries. President Maduro hailed the referendum as a success for the country and its democracy, praising the level of participation among the people.

Despite the electoral authority’s claim of massive participation, there were reportedly few lines outside voting centers throughout the day. Some poll workers even noted low turnout in certain areas. Nevertheless, the voting window was extended by two hours due to what officials described as significant participation.

The number of voters in this referendum exceeded those in the 2012 re-election of former President Hugo Chávez, demonstrating the strong interest and engagement of the Venezuelan population in the sovereignty issue.

The referendum’s practical and legal ramifications are still unclear, but the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over Essequibo. The court did not specifically prohibit the referendum from taking place, despite Guyana’s request for such measures. However, statements from Venezuela’s government and military officials suggest a commitment to gaining control over the disputed territory.

Essequibo is a vast territory measuring 61,600 square miles, larger than Greece, and is known for its abundant mineral resources. It also provides access to an area of the Atlantic Ocean where ExxonMobil discovered significant oil reserves in 2015. This discovery has attracted the attention of the Maduro government, which sees the territory as strategically valuable.

Venezuela’s government actively promoted the referendum, promoting it as an act of patriotism and support for President Maduro. The country has historically claimed Essequibo based on its boundaries during the Spanish colonial period and has contested the border established by international arbitrators in 1899.

Officials argue that the original arbitration was influenced by American and European conspiracy, while asserting that a 1966 agreement between the two countries nullified the earlier decision. Guyana, however, maintains that the initial agreement is legally binding and sought the intervention of the International Court of Justice in 2018 to validate it. The court’s decision on the matter is still years away.

Despite the differing perspectives and ongoing legal battle, Venezuelan voters who supported the referendum expressed their hopes for a peaceful resolution that respects their country’s claim over Essequibo.