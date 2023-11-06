Supreme Court Ousts President of Venezuelan Red Cross

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of Venezuela has removed Mario Enrique Villarroel from his long-standing position as the president of the country’s Red Cross. Villarroel is being investigated by state prosecutors for allegations of “harassment and ill-treatment.” The dismissal came alongside the dismissal of several other board members of the charity.

The Red Cross, in a statement, expressed its unwavering support for Mr. Villarroel amidst the ongoing investigation. However, the court has ordered a comprehensive restructure of the organization during this interim period. The former president of Fedecamaras, Ricardo Cusanno, has been appointed to lead the board as part of this restructure.

While the court has reassured that the activities of the Venezuelan Red Cross will continue uninterrupted, it also mentioned partnering with the attorney general’s office to hold the outgoing board accountable for their actions. Over the years, the Red Cross in Venezuela has played a crucial role in mitigating the humanitarian consequences of armed violence, assisting detainees, and finding solutions to water shortages and food security in the midst of a troubled economy.

Interestingly, the international charity has appealed to President Nicolas Maduro’s government to refrain from allowing the court’s intervention. Miguel Villarroel, the vice-president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent National Societies, passionately conveyed his plea in a video message, emphasizing the institution’s 128 years of honorable existence.

This development unveils a concerning situation within the Venezuelan Red Cross and highlights the importance of addressing allegations of misconduct within charitable organizations. The restructure ordered by the Supreme Court intends to restore trust and ensure the continuation of vital humanitarian work in the country. The outcome of the ongoing investigation and the subsequent changes within the Red Cross will be closely watched by both domestic and international communities.