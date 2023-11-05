Venezuela’s Opposition Takes Unconventional Path in Presidential Primaries

Venezuela’s opposition parties are taking an unconventional approach in their quest to choose a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. With the National Electoral Council, which is closely aligned with President Nicolás Maduro, refusing to assist, the opposition has organized a primary on its own.

In previous elections, the opposition boycotted the polls due to candidate restrictions and unfair conditions. However, this time they are determined to participate, despite acknowledging the challenging odds they face. Their strategy is to unite behind a single candidate, believing that this gives them the best chance of defeating President Maduro.

The primary was initially proposed in May 2022 but was only formally announced in October 2022. The opposition’s request for assistance from the National Electoral Council was left unanswered until September 2023 when the council suggested a delay to November. Frustrated with the council’s lack of cooperation, the opposition took matters into its own hands and organized the primary independently. Over 3,000 polling stations will be available for voters to cast their ballots.

While former lawmaker María Corina Machado is the frontrunner in the polls, there is uncertainty surrounding her ability to take office if chosen as the opposition’s candidate. In June, she was barred from holding office for 15 years by the comptroller-general, who now leads the National Electoral Council. However, Machado remains confident that if she wins the primary, the pressure exerted by her victory will lead to her reinstatement.

Recent negotiations between opposition and government representatives introduced further confusion. Though the deal signed in Barbados appeared to open the door for barred candidates to run, there is disagreement between the opposing sides regarding its implications. The agreement also resulted in the United States easing some sanctions against Venezuela’s oil and gas sector. Nonetheless, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that sanctions could be reinstated if opposition restrictions were not lifted by the end of November.

The 2024 presidential poll in Venezuela will be closely watched, given the unconventional and challenging circumstances facing the opposition. The outcome remains uncertain, but the determination and resilience displayed by opposition parties in organizing their own primary highlight their commitment to making a change in Venezuela’s political landscape.