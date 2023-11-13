Venezuela’s Tocoron Prison: A Paradise for Criminals

Venezuela’s Tocoron prison, once a haven of luxury for criminals, has been exposed as a breeding ground for criminal operations. The prison, controlled by a powerful gang known as Tren de Aragua, housed a multitude of amenities including restaurants, a pool, a zoo, and even a playground for inmates’ children.

Amidst nationwide embarrassment, Venezuelan authorities recently stormed the prison, relocating the 1,600 prisoners elsewhere and dismantling the gang’s stronghold. Journalists were given a limited tour of the prison, missing out on the concrete tunnels that the prisoners had managed to dig beneath the facility. Images of these tunnels have since gone viral on social media.

The Tren de Aragua, with its reported 5,000 members, emerged in 2014 and has engaged in various criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, drug trafficking, prostitution, and extortion. They have even extended their influence to illegal gold mining. The gang’s leader, Hector Guerrero, along with other high-ranking members, managed to evade capture by fleeing the prison and the country just prior to the raid.

During the tour of the prison, authorities also demolished a small settlement of houses constructed by the inmates. The reasons for this destruction remain unclear.

One former resident of Tocoron prison, Rubeles Mejias, described her experience of living there for seven months. Mejias, the fiancée of an inmate, highlighted the peaceful environment within the prison, complete with a swimming pool and a zoo. She explained that her partner supported her financially while she struggled to survive amidst Venezuela’s hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities.

The streets of the prison, witnessed by the journalists, were littered with remnants of the extravagant lifestyle enjoyed by the inmates-glass bottles, discarded clothing, and abandoned food stands. Following the raid, police were seen confiscating valuable items including air conditioning units, televisions, and motorcycles, much to the dismay of the family members waiting outside the prison gates.

Outside the prison, loved ones anxiously awaited news of the whereabouts of their incarcerated family members. Some expressed their desperation and frustration, with one woman even being advised by a guard to check the morgue for her missing brother. Such emotional encounters demonstrate the volatile and uncertain nature of Venezuela’s prisons.

As Tocoron prison is now empty, the government aims to rebuild and restore order to this once-infamous facility. The prison’s transformation, however, will undoubtedly require extensive efforts to address the systemic issues that allowed the gang to maintain control and live in relative luxury.