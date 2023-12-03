Venezuela Holds Referendum Amidst Dispute with Guyana

Venezuela conducted a significant non-binding referendum on Sunday, aiming to strengthen its century-old claim to the oil-rich Essequibo territory, currently under the control of Guyana. While the turnout seemed low in various districts visited by AFP journalists, concerns have been raised about Venezuela’s intentions within Guyana and throughout the region.

The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, launched an intensive campaign claiming that “Essequibo is ours!” through posters displayed in Caracas. Despite the government’s efforts, thousands of people in Guyana expressed their solidarity with their government, forming human chains wearing T-shirts stating, “Essequibo belongs to Guyana.” President Irfaan Ali assured the Guyanese people that their borders are secure.

The voting in Venezuela concluded at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), and the results are expected to be announced on Monday. However, even with the outcome of the vote, it is crucial to note that it is nonbinding and that the people of Essequibo did not participate.

While tensions have been escalating since Guyana opened bids for offshore oil exploration blocks in September and announced a substantial oil discovery in October, Venezuela insists it has no intention to invade or annex the territory. The Maduro government’s rhetoric has become more contentious, and military exercises have taken place in the area.

Venezuela has claimed the massive Essequibo territory for many years, despite it representing over two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass and having a significantly larger population. Caracas asserts that the border is defined by the Essequibo River, which lies to the east of the region, as declared during Spanish rule in 1777. On the other hand, Guyana argues that the border was established during the British colonial era and was confirmed by a court of arbitration in 1899. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s top judicial body, has also validated Guyana’s position.

The referendum included five questions, one of which proposed the creation of a Venezuelan province called “Guyana Essequibo” and granting Venezuelan citizenship to the inhabitants. Another question urged the rejection of the ICJ’s jurisdiction. The Maduro government anticipates an overwhelming “yes” vote.

Amidst differing opinions, this referendum holds importance for Venezuela and potentially poses challenges for the ongoing dispute. Ultimately, only time will reveal the impact of this exercise on Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo Territory and the overall relations between Venezuela and Guyana.