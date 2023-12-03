Venezuela Referendum Raises Stakes in Disputed Oil-Rich Territory

Venezuela is gearing up for a referendum that could have far-reaching ramifications for a long-standing border dispute with Guyana. The vote, scheduled for December 3, will address Venezuela’s claim to a potentially oil-rich region known as Guayana Esequiba. While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has urged Venezuela to refrain from any actions that could alter the status quo, it has not explicitly banned the referendum. The outcome of the vote could further escalate tensions between the two nations and impact the future exploitation of natural resources in the area.

The Referendum: What You Need to Know

The upcoming referendum will pose five questions to Venezuelan voters, including whether they support the establishment of a new state, Guayana Esequiba, in the disputed territory. If approved, the new state would grant Venezuelan citizenship to the population residing in that region and incorporate it into Venezuela’s territory. However, the Venezuelan government has not provided details on how it would create the state if the proposal is endorsed. It is important to note that the ICJ has expressed concern over Venezuela potentially acquiring and exercising control over the disputed territory.

The Border Dispute: Historical Context

The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana dates back to the late 19th century. Venezuela argues that the Essequibo region belongs to them since it was within their boundaries during the time of Spanish colonization. On the other hand, Guyana maintains that the current border was determined by an arbitration panel in Paris in 1899. However, Venezuela claims that it had reluctantly agreed with the ruling until 1962 when it changed its position. The Venezuelan government argues that the Essequibo River, forming the region’s eastern border, is a natural boundary, while also dismissing the validity of the 1889 ruling. This fractious relationship has reached new heights in recent years due to the presence of oil exploration operations by ExxonMobil and other companies in the disputed territory.

The Riches of Guayana Esequiba

The territory in question, known as Guayana Esequiba, is larger than Greece and constitutes over two-thirds of the land in Guyana. With a population of approximately 125,000, it is home to an abundance of natural and mineral resources, including significant reserves of gold, copper, diamond, iron, and aluminium. Moreover, it holds the world’s largest reserves of crude oil per capita. In fact, Guyana recently announced a major oil discovery, adding to existing estimated reserves of at least 10 billion barrels. With these vast resources, Guyana is expected to surpass Venezuela in oil production by 2025, becoming the world’s largest per-capita crude producer.

International Reactions and Concerns

The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has garnered international attention. Brazil has expressed concern over the situation, while the United States, which has close ties with Guyana, has called for a peaceful resolution to the dispute. Analysts point out that while Venezuela has a stronger military presence, Guyana enjoys support from powerful allies, including the US. This dynamic adds an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing territorial dispute.

