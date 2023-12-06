Venezuela-Guyana Dispute: Maduro Takes Action to Annex Essequibo

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has made significant moves to enforce the outcome of the recent referendum on Essequibo, a disputed territory between Venezuela and Guyana. Despite low participation in the vote, which has sparked credibility concerns, Maduro presented a new official map of Venezuela that incorporates Essequibo into the country. He also announced measures and upcoming legislation to solidify Venezuela’s possession of the territory and its resources.

In response to Guyana raising a flag in Essequibo, Venezuela released a video showing Indigenous people replacing the Guyanese flag with the Venezuelan flag. Now, Maduro is countering with a strong response. He plans to create a new province or state in the territory and has already appointed Major-General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as the provisional authority. Maduro has also instructed the state oil company to map out exploration and exploitation of Essequibo’s resources and ordered the National Assembly to draft a law prohibiting oil concessions granted by Guyana.

The dispute over Essequibo dates back to 1777, when Venezuela included the region on a map despite not having occupied it. In 1899, British Guiana established limits in the Paris Arbitral Tribunal, a process that has been criticized as biased. To support Venezuela’s claim to the territory, Domingo Hernández Lárez, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the National Armed Forces, shared images of Venezuelan soldiers providing aid to Indigenous communities in the area.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed concern about Venezuela using internal politics to create instability in the region. Both countries are bound to the process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Ali emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution through this process. Brazil, which shares a border with both Venezuela and Guyana, has also expressed concern over the dispute and increased its military presence on the border.

While tensions are escalating, officials remain hopeful that a peaceful resolution can be achieved through diplomatic means. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, and neighboring countries, including Brazil, are working to ensure peace prevails.

FAQ:

Q: What is the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana about?

A: The dispute revolves around the territory of Essequibo, which both countries claim.

Q: What actions has President Nicolás Maduro taken to enforce the outcome of the referendum?

A: Maduro has presented a new official map of Venezuela incorporating Essequibo, appointed a provisional authority, instructed the state oil company to map resources in the territory, and ordered the National Assembly to draft a law prohibiting oil concessions granted by Guyana.

Q: How are other countries involved in the dispute?

A: Guyana’s President has expressed concern about Venezuela creating instability in the region. Brazil has increased its military presence on the border and is working to de-escalate the situation diplomatically.