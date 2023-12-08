South American Countries Call for Peace amid Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

Countries in South America have united to urge a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. Tensions have been escalating in the region since Venezuela’s referendum on the annexation of Essequibo, an oil-rich region controlled by Guyana that borders Venezuela.

The regional bloc Mercosur, consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, issued a joint statement with neighboring Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in Latin America. The statement cautioned against unilateral actions that could further exacerbate tensions and called on both parties to engage in negotiations for a peaceful solution to the controversy.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed growing concern about the situation and emphasized the need to avoid war in South America. Lula advocated for peacebuilding efforts and offered Brazil’s assistance in facilitating talks between Venezuela and Guyana. Brazil has also increased its military presence in the northern border region with Venezuela as a precautionary measure. Lula maintains friendly ties with both Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

The United States has shown unwavering support for Guyana in this crisis. The US announced joint military flight exercises with Guyana, aimed at enhancing the security partnership between the two countries. The US government reiterated its commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held discussions with President Ali to reaffirm their strong alliance. In response, Venezuela labeled the US-Guyana exercises as a provocation.

The Essequibo region, which makes up two-thirds of Guyanese territory, has become a source of contention due to its significant oil reserves. Venezuela claims historical rights over Essequibo based on its boundaries during the Spanish colonial era, while Guyana relies on an international arbitration decision from 1899 that granted them control over the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is currently reviewing the border dispute, and Venezuela has been instructed by the ICJ to refrain from taking any further action in Essequibo until a decision is reached.

