New Diplomatic Talks Scheduled Between Venezuela and Guyana

Venezuela and Guyana have come to an agreement to hold a high-level meeting to address the ongoing dispute over the Essequibo region. This decision follows a series of diplomatic efforts involving leaders from both countries, as well as the participation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, St. Vincent and Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.

The Venezuelan government recently threatened to annex the densely-forested Essequibo region, which constitutes approximately two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and is about the size of Florida. Venezuela claims a historical right to the region, while Guyana vehemently rejects this assertion. The borders of the two countries were established in 1899 by international arbitrators.

According to a letter shared with CNN en Español by Gonsalves, the meeting is scheduled to take place on December 14 in St. Vincent and Grenadines. The letter emphasizes the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict and engage in a productive face-to-face dialogue. Additionally, Brazil’s President Lula has been invited to attend the meeting due to their extensive borders with both countries, including the disputed territory.

While both President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and President Irfaan Ali of Guyana have indicated their agreement in principle to participate in the meeting, the confirmed date is yet to be finalized.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry expressed satisfaction with the call for a meeting and affirmed their commitment to Venezuela’s “historical position on the unquestionable sovereign rights” over the Essequibo region. On the other hand, Guyana’s government stressed that the land boundary issue is currently under deliberation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and will not be subject to bilateral discussions. Guyana remains fully committed to respecting the decision of the ICJ.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has previously urged both countries to seek a peaceful resolution to the dispute through the International Court of Justice. The ICJ has been reviewing the case since 2018 and will proceed with a trial in the spring. A recent ruling by the ICJ stated that Venezuela must refrain from taking any action that could alter the current situation in the disputed territory. However, Venezuela does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ on this matter.

In his letters to the presidents, Prime Minister Gonsalves acknowledged the respective positions of both countries and emphasized the importance of calm, respectful, and patient dialogue between the leaders to avoid escalation or the use of force. He emphasized the urgency of the situation and called for a successful gathering that considers the significance of the issue for the Caribbean and Latin American civilization.

Sources:

– CNN