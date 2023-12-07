New Tensions Arise as Venezuela Accuses Opposition Politicians of Treason

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuela has taken the controversial step of accusing several opposition politicians of treason. The charges are related to their alleged attempts to sabotage a recent referendum regarding Venezuela’s claim to the disputed Essequibo region. The government claims that the politicians, who are close associates of opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, were involved in a “transnational conspiracy” funded by a US oil giant, Exxon Mobil.

The Essequibo region, which is rich in oil, has been a source of contention between Venezuela and its neighbor, Guyana, for over a century. Venezuela disputes a 1899 decision that awarded the area to what was then known as British Guiana. Although Guyana has taken the matter to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Venezuela has refused to accept the court’s jurisdiction. This ongoing dispute has not only strained relations between the two countries but has also caused divisions within Venezuela.

The recent referendum asked Venezuelans five questions, including whether they agreed with the government’s position to reject the ICJ’s jurisdiction. According to the electoral authorities, over 95% of voters supported the government’s stance on the issue, as well as President Nicolás Maduro’s plan to establish a Venezuelan state in the disputed area. However, government critics have expressed skepticism about the high turnout, citing quiet polling stations as evidence that the figures may not be accurate.

Attorney-General Tarek William Saab, a close ally of President Maduro, has now ordered the arrest of 14 individuals associated with the opposition. Among those targeted are members of María Corina Machado’s team and prominent opposition politicians who are currently living in exile. Saab asserts that these individuals were actively involved in a conspiracy aimed at undermining Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo, with their activities allegedly financed by international organizations and companies like Exxon Mobil.

The fallout from these arrests is likely to be significant, not only within Venezuela but also across the Western Hemisphere. Brazil has already announced the deployment of troops to its border with Venezuela, while the United States has expressed concern over the situation. The international community will be closely monitoring how these developments unfold and the potential impact they may have on regional stability.

