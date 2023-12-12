The Vatican’s Guidelines on Cremated Ashes: Honoring the Departed with Respect

The Vatican recently issued new guidelines regarding the handling and preservation of cremated ashes. This announcement comes as part of the Church’s ongoing commitment to treating human remains with sacred respect and ensuring that the deceased are not forgotten.

In a letter, Cardinal Fernández emphasized that the ashes of the departed hold immense significance as they represent the historic journey of the individual. The Church is devoted to caring for relics of the saints and extends this attitude of reverence to the ashes of the deceased as well. These ashes are to be conserved in a sacred place designated for prayer, often located near the churches frequented by the family and neighbors of the deceased.

According to Church regulations, commingled ashes of both deceased and baptized individuals can be set aside in a permanent sacred place. To avoid losing memory of them, the names of the persons should be indicated. The 2016 Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith document, cited by Cardinal Fernández, expressly forbids the spreading of ashes. It also mandates that the ashes be kept in a sacred place determined by ecclesiastical authority. These regulations remain in effect and are intended to ensure the preservation of the ashes and the continued remembrance of the departed.

One such document, the instruction Ad Resurgendum Cum Christo, speaks to the reservation of ashes in a sacred place. It underlines the importance of including the departed in the prayers and remembrance of their family and the wider Christian community in the case of cremation. Additionally, it prevents the potential lack of respect or the occurrence of unfitting or superstitious practices toward the remains of the faithful departed.

While these guidelines provide clarity on the handling of cremated ashes, they also serve as a reminder of the Church’s commitment to honoring the deceased and preserving their memory. By designating sacred places for the remains, the Church ensures that future generations will not forget or disregard those who have passed away.

