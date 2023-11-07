The Synod Vote: Advancing Synodality and Embracing Dialogue in the Catholic Church

In a recent Synod vote, over 80 proposals were approved, signaling a significant shift towards greater synodality and dialogue in the Catholic Church. One of the key proposals is the establishment of a new “baptismal ministry of listening and accompaniment,” highlighting the importance of active listening and support within the Church community.

Another notable proposal seeks to initiate discernment processes regarding the decentralization of the Church, indicating a potential shift towards a more inclusive and participatory decision-making structure. Additionally, there are plans to strengthen the Council of Cardinals, transforming it into a “synodal council at the service of the Petrine ministry,” which would enhance collaboration and shared governance.

Expanding the roles within the Church, lectors may be given a preaching ministry “in appropriate contexts,” contributing to a more diverse and inclusive range of voices in the pulpit. The Synod also acknowledges the need for increased accountability of bishops in matters of economic administration, recognizing the importance of transparent governance.

Recognizing the significance of technology in modern society, the Synod encourages the support of “digital missionaries” who leverage digital platforms to spread the message of faith and connect with believers. Moreover, the Synod emphasizes the importance of shared discernment on controversial issues, valuing synodal experience, and grounding discussions in the Word of God and Church teaching.

The Synod’s document also emphasizes the importance of “conversation in the spirit” and discernment as integral to the life of the Church. It calls for the exercise of synodality at regional, national, and continental levels, empowering local communities to contribute to the decision-making processes.

While some highly debated topics, such as same-sex blessings and women’s ordination, are not addressed definitively in the summary report, they are acknowledged as matters of consideration. The document recognizes areas of disagreement on issues like women’s access to diaconal ministry, priestly celibacy, “Eucharistic hospitality,” and the handling of abuse cases.

Written by experts invited to attend the Synod and overseen by a commission of Synod delegates, the document aims to be a practical tool for ongoing discernment. Divided into three main sections, it explores the elements of a synodal Church, participation in mission, and the processes that enable dialogue with the world.

In essence, the Synod vote marks an important step towards advancing synodality and embracing dialogue within the Catholic Church. By prioritizing listening, inclusivity, and shared decision-making, the Church seeks to respond to the needs and concerns of its members, fostering a more vibrant and engaged faith community.