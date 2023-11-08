Pope Francis: Shaping the Future with New Cardinal Appointments

Pope Francis made a significant move towards shaping the future of the Catholic Church by appointing 21 new cardinals during a ceremony at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican. While one of the cardinals, 95-year-old Luis Pascual Dri of Argentina, was unable to attend due to his advanced age, the remaining appointees hail from diverse countries including the United States, France, Italy, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, Venezuela, and Portugal.

What sets this appointment ceremony apart from those of previous years is Pope Francis’ deliberate choice of bishops and archbishops from non-European countries. This commitment to diversity is a testament to his belief in the importance of inclusivity within the Church. As Francis himself stated, “Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable.” By selecting individuals from various corners of the globe, the Pope aims to create a College of Cardinals that represents the global nature of the Catholic faith.

Not only does this appointment deepen the global representation within the College of Cardinals, but it also reinforces Pope Francis’ legacy in another crucial way. Of the 137 cardinal electors, 73% were chosen by him. This means that the next pope is more likely to share Francis’ progressive and inclusive vision for the Church. The 18 new appointees who are under 80 years old will be eligible to vote in a future conclave to elect a new pope.

With 99 out of the 137 electors being appointed by Pope Francis, the possibility of his successor embracing his approach becomes increasingly likely. The pontiff’s choice in shaping the College of Cardinals reflects his desire to influence the future direction of the Church, leaving a lasting impact on its leadership.

As we witness these new appointments, it becomes evident that Pope Francis is not only a spiritual leader but also a visionary who is reshaping the Catholic Church to align with his progressive ideals. By promoting diversity and inclusivity within the College of Cardinals, he is setting the stage for a future pope who will continue down the path paved by Francis himself.