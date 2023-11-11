Vatican Investigation Unveils Sexual Abuse Allegations in Peruvian Roman Catholic Society

Vatican investigators have recently concluded the first stage of their audit into sexual abuse allegations at a Roman Catholic society in Peru. In the coming months, they will release a report that sheds light on the situation. Pope Francis himself expressed the Vatican’s dedication to addressing this issue and seeking justice for the victims.

The Pope appointed Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu as special envoys to investigate the alleged sexual abuse at Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana (SCV), a society known for its Christian commitment. After receiving the summons from the Vatican’s envoys, members of SCV diligently cooperated, presenting updated documentation on their reparation process for the victims. The society firmly reiterated its commitment to working with the Vatican throughout the investigation.

SCV, with its branches spread across Latin America, has faced controversy since allegations surfaced accusing its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, of sexually abusing young male recruits. Figari has vehemently denied these accusations, claiming innocence and expressing his desire to have a platform to share his side. However, SCV authorities allegedly prevented him from speaking and traveling to Lima, according to Figari.

In 2017, Figari and other SCV members faced a criminal case that included charges of sexual abuse, kidnapping, serious psychological injuries, and illicit association to commit a crime. However, the case was dropped by Peru’s prosecutor’s office due to none of the alleged victims coming forward and the crime falling under the statute of limitations. Nevertheless, a separate ongoing criminal case involving kidnapping, serious psychological injuries, and illicit association continues to be pursued against Figari and other SCV members.

To shed light on the situation, SCV published a two-part report in 2017, authored by international experts, which revealed that numerous men and women had reported instances of sexual abuse during their time as young adults within SCV. The society’s superior general, at the time, emphasized that no one accused of abusing minors remains associated with SCV, except for Figari, who has been separated from community life as per the Holy See’s determination. Vatican authorities have taken action to ensure Figari’s restricted life, consisting of seclusion and prayer, due to the gravity of his actions.

Catholic leaders in Peru have expressed their support for the Vatican’s investigation, recognizing the importance of a thorough inquiry and the significance of listening to all parties involved. They eagerly anticipate a fair and objective report that serves the greater good.

