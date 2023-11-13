Vatican Beatifies Polish Family Martyred for Saving Jewish Lives in WW2

In a historic and moving event, the Vatican conducted the beatification of the Ulma family of Poland, who sacrificed their lives during World War II for sheltering Jews from the Nazis. The ceremony took place in the village of Markowa, where Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, representing Pope Francis, read the Latin formula that officially recognized the Ulmas as martyrs. This is the first time an entire family has been beatified by the Catholic Church.

The brave act of hospitality and compassion displayed by the Ulmas cost them their lives, as they were executed along with the eight Jews they were hiding. The Nazis, in a heart-wrenching act of betrayal, discovered their secret and carried out the tragedy on the 24th of March, 1944. Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma, along with their children Stanislawa, Barbara, Maria, Wladyslaw, Franciszek, and Antoni, were killed because of their unwavering commitment to humanity.

During the beatification ceremony, a painting portraying Jozef and the pregnant Wiktoria Ulma with their children was unveiled near the altar. Relics from their grave were brought forward in a poignant procession. The Ulmas’ actions symbolized a beacon of hope in a dark time, illustrating how everyone should commit themselves to acts of kindness and service towards those in need, as Pope Francis emphasized in his message to the public.

The beatification of the Ulma family not only honors their sacrifice but also highlights their unwavering faith. This raises intriguing theological questions surrounding the Catholic Church’s definition of saints and martyrs. The inclusion of Wiktoria’s unborn child as a martyr challenges traditional beliefs, as the child had not been baptized. However, the Vatican’s clarification stated that the child was born during the horrific events and received “baptism by blood” from their martyred mother.

The beatification of the Ulma family is a significant milestone in acknowledging the heroism of Polish people during the Holocaust. They are recognized as Righteous Among Nations by Israel’s Yad Vashem Institute, acknowledging their selfless efforts to save Jewish lives. The Ulmas’ story is a testament to the bravery of thousands of Poles who risked their lives to help their Jewish neighbors, despite the immense danger imposed by the occupying Nazis.

The beatification ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Polish President Andrzej Duda, the ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The event holds political significance, with Poland’s conservative ruling party emphasizing family values and heroism during World War II ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The beatification of the Ulma family marks the beginning of their journey towards possible canonization. To achieve sainthood, a miracle attributed to their intercession would be required. This essential step in the process demonstrates the Church’s thorough examination of potential saints.

The Museum of Poles Saving Jews During World War II, established in Markowa in 2016, pays tribute to the bravery demonstrated by individuals like the Ulma family. It stands as a reminder of Poland’s tragic history during the war, with the country being the first to face invasion by Nazi Germany.

The beatification of the Ulma family serves not only as a recognition of their sacrifice but also as a call for all individuals to extend kindness, compassion, and assistance to those around them. Their story reminds us of the power of human goodness in the face of immense adversity, inspiring us to cultivate a world that rejects hatred and embraces love and understanding.

