Vatican Court Finds Cardinal Becciu Guilty of Financial Misconduct

In a landmark trial, the Vatican’s highest civil court has found Cardinal Angelo Becciu guilty of embezzlement and abuse of office. Alongside nine other individuals and four companies, Becciu was implicated in a case involving financial misconduct during his tenure at the Secretariat of State. The trial, which lasted over two years and involved testimony from 76 witnesses, concluded with Judge Giuseppe Pignatone delivering the verdicts for all defendants.

The court sentenced Becciu to five and a half years in prison, accompanied by a €8,000 fine. Additionally, he is permanently barred from holding any future office. This ruling marks the first time a cardinal has faced trial in the Vatican’s civil court system and subsequently been convicted.

The charges against Becciu included his involvement in a failed real estate deal in London, which resulted in a substantial financial loss for the Secretariat of State. However, the cardinal was also found guilty of unrelated misconduct, such as embezzlement through a Sardinian Catholic charity managed by his brother and the misappropriation of funds intended for the rescue of a kidnapped nun.

The court’s decision extends beyond individual sentences. Confiscations of over $181 million linked to the scandal were ordered, and all defendants are collectively liable for approximately $218 million in restitution to the affected parties.

Following the verdict, Becciu’s legal counsel expressed his intention to appeal, emphasizing the cardinal’s assertion of innocence. While Vatican City lacks a prison system, convicted individuals such as Becciu will serve their sentences within the Italian judicial system.

