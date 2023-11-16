The Vatican Calls for United Effort to Counter the Rise of Freemasonry

In a recent announcement, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) of the Vatican has highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated strategy to counter the growing influence of Freemasonry in the Philippines. The note, jointly signed by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández and Pope Francis, emphasized the importance of unity among individual bishops to address the significant number of Masonic membership and sympathizers in the country.

The DDF’s note also acknowledges the presence of individuals within the Catholic Church who firmly believe that there is no conflict between being a member of the Church and a Masonic Lodge. In response to this, the DDF proposes a two-pronged approach to tackle the issue effectively.

Firstly, the bishops are urged to publicly reiterate the Church’s teachings, emphasizing that the principles of Freemasonry are fundamentally incompatible with the Catholic faith, and that canon law prohibits membership in Masonic Lodges. This public reaffirmation will serve as a clear statement of the Church’s position on Freemasonry.

Secondly, the DDF recommends a nation-wide program of catechesis in all Philippine parishes. This initiative aims to make the Church’s teachings against Freemasonry more accessible to the people, ensuring that they understand the reasons behind the Church’s opposition. The dicastery also encourages the bishops to issue a joint public statement on the subject, further emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

The DDF’s response comes after the Philippine bishops’ conference doctrinal commission issued a statement earlier this year, expressing openness towards individual Catholics who had joined Masonic lodges on a case-by-case basis. However, the Vatican’s response clarifies that formal enrollment in Masonic Lodges and adherence to Masonic principles are considered grave sins, as outlined in the declaration issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) in 1983.

The 1983 CDF Declaration, signed by then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, firmly states that Catholic members of Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and are prohibited from receiving Holy Communion. This declaration was put in place to address the misconception that Catholic membership in Freemasonry was no longer prohibited under the new Code of Canon Law.

Freemasonry, tracing its origins back to trade guilds in Medieval England and Scotland, evolved into a club for various individuals including alchemists, philosophers, political dissidents, and religious non-conformists. It is important to note that in the early stages, Catholics were free to join Masonic lodges, but this changed in 1738 when Pope Clement XII banned Freemasonry due to its promotion of religious indifferentism.

The Vatican’s call for a coordinated strategy demonstrates the Church’s firm stand against Freemasonry and its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Catholic faith. By uniting the bishops and launching widespread catechesis, the Church aims to educate the faithful about the inherent incompatibility of Freemasonry with Catholicism.

