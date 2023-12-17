Prime Minister Modi’s Act of Kindness: Halting His Convoy to Give Way to an Ambulance in Varanasi

The bustling city of Varanasi witnessed a heartwarming incident recently when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his strong leadership and devotion to the nation, halted his convoy to give way to an ambulance. This act of humanity showcases his compassion for the welfare of the people he serves.

As the Prime Minister’s convoy was making its way through the busy streets, an ambulance with its siren blaring and lights flashing desperately tried to navigate the traffic. In a remarkable display of empathy and concern, Prime Minister Modi instructed his security personnel to allow the ambulance to pass, even if it meant disrupting his own schedule.

This selfless gesture by the Prime Minister highlights the urgency and importance of providing immediate medical assistance to those in need. It underscores the notion that no matter one’s position or status, the value of a human life should always take precedence.

