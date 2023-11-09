The Struggles Faced by Royal Navy Ballistic Missile Submarines

The Royal Navy’s Vanguard class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) have proven their resilience and reliability over the years. However, recent images captured by Sheila Weir after a six-month deterrent patrol shed light on the challenges faced by these submarines during their time at sea.

The photographs reveal a Vanguard class SSBN that looks weathered and worn. The surface of the submarine’s hull is covered in a brownish-green hue, a result of marine fouling. Despite the Royal Navy’s efforts to minimize fouling with anti-fouling paints, it remains a persistent problem that cannot be entirely eradicated.

Additionally, the images show that many of the hull’s anechoic tiles, which absorb sound waves to avoid detection, are missing. Rust has formed beneath these tiles, indicating the wear and tear endured by the submarine during its deployment.

These visual cues highlight the length of the patrol as the primary cause of the submarine’s disheveled appearance, rather than its age. The Vanguard class submarines have been in service since the 1990s, with an intended lifespan of 25 years. However, they are now entering an advanced stage in their careers.

Questions have been raised about the extended six-month patrol, as deployments typically last two to three months. Some experts speculate that the submarine may have been undertaking warm-water operations in littoral areas at low speeds. Others suggest it could be a maximum endurance demonstration of the sub’s capabilities.

Regardless of the specific reasoning behind the extended deployment, concerns have been previously raised about the impact on crew morale and safety standards. Lengthy deployments can strain the well-being of submariners and potentially compromise operational safety.

The Royal Navy is preparing to replace the Vanguard class submarines with the new Dreadnought class, at an estimated cost of $43 billion. These new submarines, expected to enter service in the early 2030s, will bring improvements in technology and capabilities.

While the recent images may depict a battle-worn submarine, they also serve as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of the Royal Navy’s ballistic missile submarine program. These vessels play a critical role in maintaining the UK’s second strike nuclear deterrence and ensuring national security.