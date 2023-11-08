Vancouver General Hospital Faces Controversy Over “Medical Assistance in Dying” Proposal

Vancouver General Hospital recently came under scrutiny when a clinician brought up the topic of “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) to a suicidal patient seeking psychiatric help. The incident has sparked a debate about the ethical implications of discussing assisted dying with individuals struggling with mental health issues.

The patient, Kathrin Mentler, 37, initially contacted the hospital for assistance with her chronic depression and suicidal thoughts. However, due to long wait times, the clinician suggested MAID as an alternative. This proposal left Mentler feeling uneasy and confused.

While medical assistance in dying has been legal in Canada since 2016 for patients with serious and incurable illnesses, individuals with solely mental illnesses are not currently eligible for the program. Vancouver General Hospital confirmed that the physician did bring up MAID during the assessment, but claimed it was solely to evaluate Mentler’s mental health.

The incident has sparked a larger discussion about the appropriateness of discussing assisted dying with mentally ill patients. Critics argue that offering death as an option may undermine efforts to provide appropriate care and support to individuals struggling with mental health issues. Mentler herself expressed her disagreement with the process and emphasized that conversations about assisted dying should not be a part of suicide crisis intervention.

In response to the criticism, Vancouver Coastal Health stated that difficult questions are often asked by clinicians to assess the appropriate care and risk for patients. They apologized for the distress caused by the incident and assured that they are committed to exploring all available care options.

The case of Vancouver General Hospital raises important questions about the boundaries of medical assistance in dying and the intersection of mental health and end-of-life care. While Canada tempora