Israel Faces Calls for Consequences over Gaza Aid and Civilian Deaths

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has joined the chorus of voices calling for “consequences” on Israel regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Van Hollen emphasized the need to reduce civilian casualties and increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the region.

During an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Van Hollen expressed his belief that there should be repercussions if the Israeli government is hindering aid to Gaza for political reasons. He highlighted the importance of addressing unacceptable levels of civilian casualties and increasing cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance. Van Hollen observed a lack of progress in these areas and emphasized the need for consequences.

Van Hollen, along with Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), recently visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. They witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations in delivering aid to Gaza. Van Hollen pointed to a cumbersome screening process implemented by the Israeli government, which he believed was a deliberate political choice by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. He recounted instances where essential items were rejected at the crossing, leading to the entire truckload of aid being turned away.

Another issue Van Hollen highlighted was the deconfliction process within Gaza. This process aims to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance without risking the lives of those providing it. However, international NGOs that Van Hollen spoke to expressed deep concern, stating that they had never encountered a more challenging process for delivering aid safely.

Van Hollen acknowledged that France and Jordan had resorted to airdropping aid into Gaza due to the difficulties faced on land. He suggested that the United States should explore all possible means to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza, considering the limitations of airports at scale.

Regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Van Hollen mentioned that it has resulted in more than three months of violence. He cited the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which led to the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the kidnapping of around 240 individuals. The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas’s control, reported over 22,835 fatalities in the enclave since early October.

The United States has been increasing pressure on Israel to facilitate the entry of greater amounts of aid into Gaza while also emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense. The Biden administration has urged Israel to scale down the war and prioritize the protection of civilian lives. In a recent United Nations Security Council resolution, assistance to the Gaza Strip was prioritized, and Israel opened its Kerem Shalom crossing as a second entry point for aid.

While perceptions and approaches toward the situation in Gaza differ, calls for consequences on Israel by influential figures like Sen. Chris Van Hollen reflect the urgency to address humanitarian needs and protect innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

FAQs

1. What are the consequences that Sen. Chris Van Hollen is calling for?

Sen. Van Hollen is urging for consequences on Israel if they are contributing to blocking aid into Gaza for political reasons. The specific consequences have not been specified, but they could potentially involve diplomatic pressures or actions.

2. What is the deconfliction process mentioned by Sen. Van Hollen?

The deconfliction process refers to measures taken to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance in conflict zones, such as Gaza. It aims to provide assurance to those delivering aid that they will not be targeted or harmed while carrying out their humanitarian work.

3. Why did France and Jordan resort to airdropping aid into Gaza?

France and Jordan chose to airdrop aid into Gaza due to the challenges faced on land, particularly the cumbersome screening process and rejection of essential items at the Rafah border crossing. Airdropping aid provides an alternative means of delivering humanitarian assistance when land routes are not feasible.

