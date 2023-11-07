Vampires and Superstitions: Unearthing Mysterious Burials in Poland

Archaeologists have recently made a fascinating discovery in a cemetery in Pień, Poland—a burial site containing the remains of a “vampire child” dating back to the 17th century. This find sheds light on the superstitious beliefs and practices of that era. The skeletal remains, belonging to a child aged between 5 to 7, were found with a padlock attached to one of its feet.

The reason behind the padlock became clear when archaeologist Dariusz Poliński, from the University of Nicolaus Copernicus, shared his insights into the discovery. He explained that in those times, placing an object, like a padlock, under the foot of the deceased symbolized the closing of a stage of life and acted as protection against the return of the dead. It is believed that people feared the resurrection of the deceased and performed rituals to prevent it.

Interestingly, the burial position of the child, lying face down, was also a part of these rituals. According to Poliński, burying someone face down was believed to ensure that the dead would bite into the ground and not harm the living. This practice reflects the fear and superstitions surrounding vampires and the undead during that period.

The excavation also uncovered thirty other burials, leading archaeologists to believe that individuals who were feared during their lives were also treated in a similar manner after death. Pieces of a green-stained jaw were found, suggesting the presence of a copper coin placed in the mouth of a deceased child—a common practice of that time.

In addition to the vampire child, the remains of a pregnant woman were discovered. Remarkably, a fetus was found alongside her, estimated to be around 5 to 6 months old. The preservation of such young bones is rare, making this finding particularly significant.

This cemetery has proven to be a treasure trove of mysterious burials. In September 2022, Poliński and his team discovered the tomb of a “vampire woman” in the same location. This woman was found with a sickle restraining her neck and a padlock on her left foot. These chilling discoveries provide a glimpse into the folklore and beliefs of the past.

It is evident that people in the 17th century had a deep-rooted fear of the supernatural and developed elaborate rituals to safeguard against the return of the dead. As we unearth more archeological evidence, we gain a greater understanding of the superstitions and practices that prevailed in different cultures throughout history.