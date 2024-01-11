Hidden Cities Revealed: Uncovering the Lost Civilization of the Amazon

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery deep within the Amazon rainforest, revealing a cluster of lost cities that thrived more than 2,000 years ago. This ancient civilization, consisting of at least 10,000 farmers, resided within a series of earthen mounds and buried roads in Ecuador. These remarkable finds were first observed over two decades ago by renowned archaeologist Stéphen Rostain, who was struck by their significance. Now, thanks to advancements in laser-sensor technology, the true scale and interconnectedness of these sites have been unveiled.

Previously dismissed as unrelated fragments, these archaeological wonders are now recognized as part of an expansive network of settlements and connecting roadways nestled against the foothills of the Andes. This lost valley of cities endured for approximately a millennium, from 500 BC to between AD 300 and 600, coinciding with the height of the Roman Empire in Europe. The Upano people occupied these settlements, erecting residential and ceremonial structures atop more than 6,000 earthen mounds surrounded by agricultural fields.

Complex societies thrived within this hidden civilization, as evidenced by the immense scale and organization required for its construction. The largest roadways spanned 33 feet (10 meters) in width and extended for 6-12 miles (10-20km). An elaborate system of drainage canals crisscrossed the agricultural fields, allowing for highly efficient irrigation. The significance of these ancient cities is also reflected in their population size. With a minimum of 10,000 inhabitants, and potentially as many as 15,000 or 30,000 at its apex, this lost civilization rivaled the populous center of Roman-era London, the largest city in Britain at the time.

The extraordinary achievements of this Amazonian civilization challenge long-held assumptions about the region. Contrary to the belief in the Amazon as a primordial wilderness, recent discoveries have revealed the complexity and diversity of its ancient societies. The Upano people, devoid of stone resources, ingeniously constructed their cities and structures using local mud. This required a staggering amount of organized labor, surpassing the conventional understanding of the capabilities of past Amazonian civilizations.

This momentous revelation sheds light on the rich tapestry of human history within the Amazon. Bolivian and Brazilian rainforests have also yielded evidence of sophisticated rainforest societies that predate European contact. These findings highlight the immense diversity of settlements and cultures that once flourished in this seemingly impenetrable wilderness. Our understanding of the Amazon is being reshaped as the secrets of its past continue to be unveiled.

FAQ:

Q: How long ago did the lost cities in the Amazon exist?

A: The lost cities in the Amazon flourished approximately 2,000 years ago.

Q: Who inhabited the lost cities in the Amazon?

A: The cities were occupied by the Upano people.

Q: How were the structures in the cities constructed?

A: The Upano people built their cities and structures using local mud.

Q: How many inhabitants did the lost cities in the Amazon have?

A: The cities were home to at least 10,000 inhabitants, potentially reaching a population of 15,000 or 30,000 at its peak.

Q: What do these discoveries teach us about the Amazon?

A: These discoveries challenge the notion of the Amazon as an untouched wilderness and reveal an intricate past filled with diverse societies and settlements.

Q: Are there other similar findings in the Amazon?

A: Yes, evidence of sophisticated rainforest societies predating European contact has also been discovered in Bolivia and Brazil.