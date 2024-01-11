Lost Cities Discovered in the Enigmatic Amazon Rainforest

Archaeologists have unearthed a fascinating network of long-lost cities in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. These settlements thrived approximately 2,000 years ago and accommodated over 10,000 skilled farmers. Although the presence of earthen mounds and hidden roads in Ecuador had previously intrigued archaeologist Stéphen Rostain, it wasn’t until recently that advanced laser-sensor technology allowed researchers to comprehend the true magnitude of these ancient communities.

Upon closer examination, experts discovered an intricate labyrinth of interconnected settlements and pathways nestled amidst the lush foothills of the Andes. This incredible network fueled a vibrant civilization that spanned over a millennium. The Upano people, who inhabited these areas from 500 BC to AD 300-600, coincided with the grandeur of the Roman Empire in Europe—an impressive achievement worthy of recognition.

These sprawling cities showcased a harmonious blend of residential and ceremonial structures that adorned more than 6,000 earthen mounds. Surrounding these architectural wonders were expansive fields with intricate drainage systems, dedicated to agricultural pursuits essential for sustaining the population. The arterial roads interconnected communities with widths of up to 33 feet (10 meters) and extended an astonishing 6-12 miles (10-20km).

While precise population estimates remain challenging, these ancient settlements served as homes to at least 10,000 people. Yet, during its peak, this vibrant civilization could have housed as many as 15,000 to 30,000 individuals—equivalent to the populace of London, the bustling center of the Roman-era British Empire. Such remarkable figures demonstrate the density of habitation and the complex social dynamics prevalent in this region during that era.

Archaeologist Antoine Dorison, a co-author of the study from the French institute, explains, “This reveals an extraordinarily dense population and an incredibly intricate society.” This sentiment is echoed by University of Florida archaeologist Michael Heckenberger, who remarks, “For the region, it’s truly unparalleled in terms of its early development.”

Constructing the extensive road systems and thousands of earthen mounds necessitated meticulous planning and an elaborate system of organized labor. Unlike the Inca and Mayan civilizations, who had access to stone for construction, the Upano people ingeniously built with mud. Their architectural feats attest to the arduousness of their endeavors.

Contrary to common perceptions of the Amazon as an untamed wilderness with sparse human activity, these recent discoveries shed light on the complexity of the region’s past. Evidence of intricate rainforest societies predating European contact has emerged from Bolivia and Brazil as well. José Iriarte, an archaeologist from the University of Exeter, emphasizes the diversity of people and settlements within the Amazon, declaring, “There was never just one way of life.” These findings reiterate the ever-evolving understanding of Amazonian history.

FAQ

Q: How many lost cities were found in the Amazon Rainforest?

A: Archaeologists uncovered a cluster of lost cities in the Amazon Rainforest, but the exact number is yet to be determined.

Q: Who inhabited these lost cities?

A: The lost cities were home to the Upano people from approximately 500 BC to AD 300-600.

Q: How large was the Upano population in these cities?

A: Estimates suggest that at its peak, the population in these lost cities could have ranged from 15,000 to 30,000 inhabitants.

Q: How were these lost cities constructed?

A: The Upano people built these cities using mud as their primary construction material due to the unavailability of stones in the Amazon Rainforest.

Q: What do these discoveries teach us about the Amazon Rainforest?

A: The discoveries challenge the notion of the Amazon Rainforest as a pristine wilderness, emphasizing the complexity and diversity of past human settlements in the region.