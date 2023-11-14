Flooding in Derna: A Devastating Natural Disaster Strikes Libya

In a tragic turn of events, the city of Derna in Libya has been left in ruins after catastrophic flooding ravaged the region. The sheer destruction caused by the flash floods has left the city resembling a war zone, with homes and streets torn apart.

With a death toll of at least 5,000 people, as reported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and thousands more feared missing, the scale of devastation is unimaginable. It is expected that the number of casualties will rise significantly in the days to come.

The disaster unfolded within a span of 90 minutes, as two dams above Derna burst, unleashing a torrent of floodwaters that swept through the city, obliterating entire neighborhoods, homes, and infrastructure, and carrying them out to sea.

The impact of the flooding has left the residents of Derna in a state of shock. This is a population that has endured years of turmoil since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, but nothing could have prepared them for the magnitude of this catastrophe. The scale of destruction is unimaginable, with a whole city seemingly wiped off the map.

Officials in the city are engaged in search and rescue efforts, as well as recovery operations and the draining of floodwaters. This is a situation they have never encountered before, and they remain determined in their pursuit of survivors.

The aftermath of the tragedy is visible not only in the city but also along the shores of Derna, where bodies are still washing up days after the flooding. In the Mediterranean waters, remnants of people’s lives can be seen – homes, furniture, cars, and personal belongings.

The International Organization for Migration has reported that over 30,000 people have been displaced by the flooding. Concern for the welfare of survivors is growing, as they face an uncertain future.

Recovery from this devastating event will be a long and arduous process. The head of the ICRC’s Libya delegation has estimated that it may take many months, if not years, for residents to recover from the damage inflicted by the heavy rainfall.

Access to the city and its surrounding areas has been severely hindered due to damaged roads and bridges. Combined with an unstable security situation, humanitarian aid faces significant obstacles. However, amidst the challenges, some Libyans believe that this tragedy has united a divided country, at least temporarily.

As volunteers from all corners of Libya pour into Derna, they are attempting to assist with the recovery efforts. However, many of them lack the necessary equipment and expertise to handle such a dire situation. Volunteers have resorted to tying ropes around their bodies to retrieve bodies from the sea, with one individual pulling out 40 bodies in a single day.

The need for heavy equipment, divers, and diving equipment is paramount in order to remove large objects from the sea, including cars that may contain the remains of those who lost their lives.