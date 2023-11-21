Unwavering Commitment to Delivering the Trapped Workers from Uttarakhand Tunnel Crash

DEHRADUN/SILKYARA: In a determined effort to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel, Arnold Dix, the renowned tunnelling expert from Australia, arrived at the site on Monday morning. Dix, who is the president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association in Geneva, is widely acknowledged for his expertise in underground tunnelling and operational safety.

After inspecting the rescue operation within the tunnel, Dix climbed to the hilltop to assess the planned vertical drilling location. Expressing his confidence, he stated, “We will undoubtedly bring them out. The presence of the most exceptional experts in Himalayan geology here assures me that together, we will find a solution to rescue the workers.”

When asked about the strategy proposed by the Prime Minister’s Office to lead the rescue mission, Dix responded positively, stating, “The strategy appears feasible and well-thought-out.”

Later in the evening, a significant breakthrough was achieved when a 6-inch pipe successfully penetrated the collapsed section of the tunnel. This breakthrough has opened the path to delivering larger quantities of food to the trapped workers who were previously surviving on minimal provisions pushed through a 4-inch pipe. Appreciating this achievement, Dix proclaimed, “This accomplishment is monumental. It demonstrates that there is a viable route beyond the collapse, allowing us to strategize more meticulously on our rescue plan.”

Dix’s expertise extends beyond tunnelling. As a professor of engineering and a lawyer, he has conducted investigations on the underground aspects of tragic incidents such as the 9/11 bombings in the United States, as well as the bombings in London and Madrid. His specialization in underground and transportation infrastructure equips him to provide invaluable advice on the risks associated with underground construction.

