Rescue Mission Continues: Innovative Techniques employed to Reach Trapped Workers in Uttarakhand Tunnel

In the ongoing rescue operation in Uttarakhand state to save 41 Indian workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel, authorities are exploring new ways to expedite the rescue plan. After facing delays due to a breakdown of the drilling machine, rescuers have shifted their focus to vertical drilling and manual digging to reach the stranded individuals.

The initial plan involved drilling a horizontal hole through the rocks to create a passage for the workers. However, the operation hit a roadblock when the drilling machine malfunctioned on Friday. It was later completely removed from the site. To maintain progress, rescuers have now started vertically drilling into the tunnel to create an alternative route. In addition, manual digging techniques are being considered to speed up the process.

With the new plan, rescuers will attempt to reach the workers from the top of the hill in Silkyara. Access roads and platforms have already been established to facilitate the operation. The challenging task involves drilling down a distance of 86m (282 feet). Compared to the original horizontal route of 46.6m, this represents nearly double the distance. As of now, authorities have managed to dig 31m into the tunnel.

According to Mahmood Ahmed, a senior official at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the rescue operation could potentially be completed in another 100 hours if no unforeseen obstacles arise. If all goes well, the workers will be evacuated through buckets via the vertical hole.

Despite the progress, there are concerns about the weather conditions in the Himalayan region. Approaching thunderstorms and the possibility of snowfall could pose challenges. Nevertheless, officials assure that they are prepared to handle any complications that may arise.

In addition to the vertical drilling, authorities are planning to conduct perpendicular drilling by creating an alternate route. This involves drilling 180m in a different direction to reach the trapped workers. Army personnel have been enlisted to assist in the rescue efforts. A platform has been erected to accommodate special drills to carry out this process.

To remove the remaining debris obstructing the path, manual digging will be employed. While manual labor will be used for this task, a drilling machine will still be utilized to push pipes into the opening. This combination of techniques aims to expedite the operation and ensure the safety of the workers.

As the rescue mission continues, authorities remain committed to exploring innovative approaches to reach the trapped workers and bring them to safety. The concerted efforts of the rescue teams, along with their adaptability and determination, exemplify the unwavering commitment to saving lives in challenging circumstances.

