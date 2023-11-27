Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Innovative Approaches to Rescue Trapped Workers

Rescue operations continue in Uttarakhand as authorities work tirelessly to reach the 41 Indian workers trapped inside a tunnel. Despite facing significant delays in their main rescue plan, rescue teams are now exploring new and innovative ways to save the workers.

Previously, rescuers attempted to drill a horizontal hole through the rocks to create an escape route. However, their progress was impeded when the drilling machine broke down due to the presence of metal debris mixed with the fallen rocks.

In response, the rescue teams have shifted their focus towards vertical drilling. They plan to reach the workers from the top of the hill, drilling 86m (282 feet) downward into the collapsed tunnel. This vertical route is nearly double the distance of the horizontal route, but rescuers have already managed to dig 31m into the tunnel by Monday morning.

Additionally, authorities are considering alternative approaches such as manual digging to expedite the rescue operation. Army personnel are lending their support to the efforts, and special drills are being mounted on a platform to create a perpendicular tunnel that leads directly to the trapped workers.

Despite the significant challenges posed by the terrain and weather conditions, rescue officials remain optimistic. They anticipate completing the rescue operation within the next 100 hours, barring any unforeseen hurdles. If all goes according to plan, the workers will be pulled out in buckets through the vertical hole.

