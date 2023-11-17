Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Desperate Hours for Stranded Workers in Race Against Time

Forty laborers in India find themselves in a precarious situation as they remain trapped in a tunnel for over 72 hours. The incident took place in the northern state of Uttarakhand, where a landslide caused a part of the tunnel to cave in. State and federal rescue teams are tirelessly working to reach the stranded men, using advanced drilling equipment to clear away the debris. The authorities are also bringing in additional sophisticated machinery from Delhi to expedite the rescue operation.

Fortunately, none of the workers are injured, and they have been receiving sustenance through food, water, and oxygen supplied through pipes. However, the duration of their confinement remains uncertain. Karam Veer Singh, one of the leaders of the rescue mission, assured that ongoing efforts are being made to bring the men to safety.

To aid in the rescue, the state government has decided to drill a large metal pipe through the debris, allowing the workers to pass through to safety. Unfortunately, the pace of drilling has been impeded by natural obstacles, causing a setback in reaching the trapped individuals.

Ashok Kumar, the director general of Uttarakhand police, emphasized that rescue operations are being carried out urgently and will regain momentum once the new equipment arrives. He expressed confidence in the success of the mission, urging patience and faith during this critical time.

In a demonstration of their desperation, relatives of the trapped workers staged protests outside the tunnel, urging authorities to hasten their efforts. They remain hopeful for a swift and successful rescue.

The tunnel collapse occurred early Sunday morning due to a nearby landslide, which resulted in heavy debris obstructing the passageway. Lack of oxygen due to the debris blocked the workers’ access to fresh air. Contact was established with the trapped men on Sunday night through the use of walkie-talkies.

The tunnel forms part of a significant highway project led by the federal government to enhance connectivity to important pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. The state, rich in mountains, peaks, and glaciers, holds great religious significance for Hindus.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assures that national and state disaster relief teams are laboring together to facilitate a successful rescue operation. “All the workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe, and every effort is being made to bring them out soon,” stated his office.

Sources:

– BBC