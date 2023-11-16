New Title: USS Howard Encounters Soft Grounding En Route to Bali, Sparking Investigation

The Japan-based USS Howard (DDG-83), a guided-missile destroyer, experienced a “soft grounding” near the Indonesian island of Bali as it was en route for a scheduled port visit. The incident occurred on August 10, prompting immediate action from the watchstanders to ensure the safety of the crew and vessel, according to Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Megan Greene.

Fortunately, the ship managed to resume normal operations under its own power and propulsion, without causing any injuries or significant damage. However, the circumstances surrounding the mishap are currently under investigation, as stated in the official statement.

What exactly does a “soft grounding” entail? A “soft grounding” is characterized by a ship’s hull hitting the bottom but being able to dislodge itself without outside assistance or major harm. The grounding of USS Howard near Bali was first reported by Navy Times.

Following the incident, the commander of the USS Howard, Cmdr. Kenji Igawa, was relieved of his command by Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the 7th Fleet commander. The service statement provided to USNI News cited a “loss of confidence in his ability to command” as the reason for his removal. It is important to note that no other members of the command triad, including the executive officer and senior enlisted sailor, were relieved of their duties.

Cmdr. Kenji Igawa, a graduate of the Naval Academy in 2004, had assumed command of USS Howard in December after serving as the destroyer’s executive officer. Throughout his career, he has contributed linguistics skills and cultural insights during operations with the Japanese Maritime Defense Force (JMSDF), fostering a greater understanding of Japanese culture among his fellow Yokosuka-based sailors. Prior to his command of USS Howard, he had also served as the Japan Desk Chief for the Strategy Plans and Policy Directorate for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with being a Congressional Fellow.